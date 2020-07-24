 Friday, July 24, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Last Week Of Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Request Period For The August Election

Friday, July 24, 2020
Tennesseans planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election only have one week left.  Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

“We have already seen many Tennesseans take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters have one more week to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience of early voting. There’s no need to wait, go vote early today.” 

Officials said Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day.
This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable, even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.

Voters who want to vote absentee by-mail must submit their request to their local election commission no later than seven days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.

For the latest information on early voting and the Aug. 6 election, follow social media channels - Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

July 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 24, 2020

Man Shot Multiple Times Thursday Night On Fagan Street; Injuries Non-Life-Threatening

July 24, 2020

Last Week Of Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Request Period For The August Election


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night on Fagan Street. At approximately 10:06 p.m., Chattanooga police responded to 4200 Fagan St. on a report of a person shot. Upon ... (click for more)

Tennesseans planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election only have one week left. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Man Shot Multiple Times Thursday Night On Fagan Street; Injuries Non-Life-Threatening

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night on Fagan Street. At approximately 10:06 p.m., Chattanooga police responded to 4200 Fagan St. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Was ‘An Apparition’

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)

Sports

Gulf South Conference Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Lee University in concert with the Gulf South Conference will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. "The safety and welfare of our ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Hermann Is Runner-up At Women's Oklahoma State Golf Championship

Dalton State freshman Sydney Hermann added her name to Roadrunner golfers impressing on the amateur circuit this summer finishing runner-up in the Women's Oklahoma State Amateur at The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Thursday. She lost 6 and 4 to University of Tulsa head coach Annie Young. Young is a well accomplished golfer herself. She is a two-time Utah State ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors