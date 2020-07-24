Last Week Of Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Request Period For The August Election

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Let me be clear from the start – there is nothing funny about the lawless riots that have besieged America. Anyone who violates the laws of our nation, which includes throwing the littlest rock at a police officer or shouting obscenities at anybody, should be arrested, appear before a judge, and then be held accountable for disrupting others’ lives, as well as disturbing the peace. ... (click for more)