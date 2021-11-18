Teen Who Dropped His Cellphone At Murder Scene Is Facing Criminal Homicide Charge

A teen who dropped his cellphone at a murder scene has now been charged with criminal homicide.

Kenneth Zy Shaun Moore, 19, of 7474 Austin Dr., is also charged with especially aggravated robbery.

Police said the cellphone was taken to the TBI lab where a forensic download was completed. It was found that Facebook user "PeeKay" was using the phone just before the murder. Police said "PeeKay" was determined to be Kenneth Moore.

Moore said the phone found by police was his.





He said he was one of those who returned to search for the phone after he noticed it was missing.

Marvin Menifee Jr. was charged earlier in the Oct. 24 murder of Alfred Pitmon Sr. on 7th Avenue. Menifee told police he returned to the scene to look for the lost cellphone and said he found the victim dead. Menifee Jr., who is also 19, denied he was the person who shot the victim.

Police answered a shooting call and found the deceased victim at the residence. Police said witnesses saw Menifee at the back of the residence with five other males in dark clothing.

Police said they recovered the missing cellphone in the back yard, along with video footage of Menifee and four other males walking toward the residence prior to Mr. Pitmon being killed.

Police said Menifee told them he was at the residence with four other males and wished to get marijuana. He told police Pitmon gave him the marijuana.

He said he knew the other persons were planning on robbing the victim, and that he heard four gunshots and knew the victim had been shot.

He said he fled the residence with the other four males and that they met back up in the East Lake Courts. He said he returned to the residence with two of the other males to retrieve a phone one of them had dropped.

He told police he did not find the dropped phone, but did see the deceased victim. Menifee was arrested and booked shortly after the interview took place.

Menifee is also charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.