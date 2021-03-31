Georgia Has 76 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,162 More Cases
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have were 76 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,607.
There were 1,162 new cases, as that total reached 852,395 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,810, which is 150 more than Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,376 cases, up 16; 61 deaths; 240 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,174 cases, up 13; 60 deaths; 168 hospitalizations.
up 1
Dade County: 1,167 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 58 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,215 cases, up 19; 77 deaths, up 1; 266 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,557 cases, up 21; 223 deaths, up 1; 723 hospitalizations, up 2