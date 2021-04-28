UTC Coach Who Was Fired After Tweet Against Stacey Abrams Sues The University Citing 1st Amendment

An assistant UTC football coach who was fired after posting a tweet critical of Georgia politician Stacey Abrams has sued the university.

Chris Malone, who was an offensive line coach, was fired on Jan. 7 after posting a tweet that criticized and mocked Ms. Abrams. The tweet implied Ms. Abrams cheated in the 2020 elections and included a "fat joke." It said, “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!”

The suit was filed by the Churdar firm of Greenville, S.C.

Attorney Doug Churdar said, "Malone’s tweet was up for 30 minutes. UTC officials immediately issued statements calling the tweet 'appalling' and 'hateful' and stressed 'that individual' is no longer a member of the UTC staff. UTC is a public university and is governed by the First Amendment.

“UTC is going to get acquainted with the First Amendment. As a public school, it cannot control what its employees say at social gatherings or on social media. It certainly cannot fire them for criticizing and mocking politicians.”

The complaint contends that criticizing and mocking politicians is protected by the First Amendment.

Attorney Churdar said, “Calling politicians liars and cheaters is a proud American tradition. Nobody’s got a problem with it until its ‘their’ politician. And fat jokes might be unkind, but they aren’t uncommon. Just ask Chris Christie and Donald Trump. (Examples of both are found in the complaint). Some headlines called Malone’s tweet racist, although Abrams’ race was not mentioned.

“It’s search and destroy out there. There’s no way a man should lose a 20- year career over a tweet that was up for 30 minutes. Most victims of cancel culture just walk away. Chris Malone won’t walk away.” "

Chris Malone said he has been unfairly portrayed in the media. He said, “I’ve coached more than 20 years, including at an HBCU school. I’m a good coach and get along with everyone. I criticize the wrong politician, and suddenly I’m racist? That’s completely false and a very tired cliché, I might add.”