Former Winchester, Tn. Police Officer Arrested For Multiple Counts Of Rape, Sexual Battery

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Tristan Delacruz
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Winchester police officer.

On Oct. 2, 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor requested that the TBI to investigate Tristan Delacruz, 28, who was at that time a Winchester police officer, on sexual assault allegations. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Delacruz as the individual responsible for multiple incidents of sexual assault during March 2020. He is no longer an employee of the Winchester Police Department

On Monday, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tristan Xavier Delacruz with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated assault.

With the assistance of the Lincoln County and Franklin County Sheriffs’ Departments, Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln County. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail, where he was booked on a $1,000,000 bond.


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Gift From Jollys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

Bid Approved For $30 Million CSLA At Lakeside Project


Gift From Jollys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9. They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. and Mrs. Jay Jolly to the Sheriff's Office. It will be used to purchase a dog and any associated equipment and supplies. The Jollys have a daughter who is studying to be a veterinarian, ... (click for more)

Chamber, Quit Virtue Signaling

Roy Exum: Rufo Explains ‘Theory’

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Lookouts Home Opener Postponed To Wednesday

