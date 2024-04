A man, 27, who was shot on Friday on Eastgate Loop has died.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Eastgate Loop. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.



CPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.