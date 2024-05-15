Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APT.8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORGOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARDEN, MARK ALAN806 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal Marshall911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HEARN, PHILLIP VAUGHANHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF BUSINESSHENDON, JULIA MARIA7710 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 374211028Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULJOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY1607 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KROLL, JASPER GEROME1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL)LOWRY, MELISSA ANN1602 BAGGAGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE712 S. LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNORWOOD, CHRISTOPHER T2314 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSNORWOOD, POINITA ROCHELL2314 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTEPHENS, TAMMY PHOMELESS IN RED BANK ,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWWATSON, JAMES TERRELL5018 GOLFVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 374112528Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D CRANMORE, CODY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOTSON, LISA MORROW

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/08/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRADY, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/27/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ, SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/13/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDEN, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HEARN, PHILLIP VAUGHAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS HENDON, JULIA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT (OVER $1000.00) JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LOWRY, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NORWOOD, CHRISTOPHER T

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS NORWOOD, POINITA ROCHELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



