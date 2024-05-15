Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
8691 FREIDA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELKINS, MORGAN MAE
2008 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN
2008 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042203
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KROLL, JASPER GEROME
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL)
STEPHENS, TAMMY P
HOMELESS IN RED BANK ,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WATSON, JAMES TERRELL
5018 GOLFVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 374112528
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|CRANMORE, CODY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
|
|DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOTSON, LISA MORROW
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/08/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRADY, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOMEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HEARN, PHILLIP VAUGHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LOWRY, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NORWOOD, CHRISTOPHER T
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NORWOOD, POINITA ROCHELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|