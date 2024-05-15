Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR 
1401 TEAKWOOD PORT S WEST CLEVELAND, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD 
8691 FREIDA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN 
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANMORE, CODY DEAN 
1207 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE 
1214 PARKWAY CIRCLE ATLANTA, 30340 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY

DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON 
1624 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOTSON, LISA MORROW 
12020 PINE COVE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ELKINS, MORGAN MAE 
2008 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FRADY, JIMMY LEE 
3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GERADS, CASANDRA LYNN 
2008 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042203 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOMEZ, SANTOS 
2425 ASHMORE AVE.

APT.8 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY 
3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDEN, MARK ALAN 
806 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HEARN, PHILLIP VAUGHAN 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

HENDON, JULIA MARIA 
7710 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 374211028 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1607 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KROLL, JASPER GEROME 
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL)

LOWRY, MELISSA ANN 
1602 BAGGAGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE 
712 S. LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NORWOOD, CHRISTOPHER T 
2314 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

NORWOOD, POINITA ROCHELL 
2314 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STEPHENS, TAMMY P 
HOMELESS IN RED BANK , 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WATSON, JAMES TERRELL 
5018 GOLFVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 374112528 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
CRANMORE, CODY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOTSON, LISA MORROW
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/08/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRADY, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HEARN, PHILLIP VAUGHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
HENDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (OVER $1000.00)
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LOWRY, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCABE, ANGELENA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORWOOD, CHRISTOPHER T
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NORWOOD, POINITA ROCHELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
REYNOLDS, MATTHEW BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



