Vols Headed For Super Regional After 11-5 Win Over Wake Forest
Latest Headlines

Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Sets For Camp Road

  • Tuesday, June 3, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The Collegedale commission passed the city’s 2025-2026 budget unanimously on  the second reading, with no additional discussion at the commission meeting Monday night. Revenue for the year is budgeted at $15,212,211. The tax rate for 2024-2025 has been $1.55 for each $100 of assessed value. City Manager Wayon Hines said there are no plans to increase income from property taxes in the coming year. The value of real estate increased this year with Hamilton County reassessments. But municipalities are not allowed to receive more income from the tax just because of higher re-assessments, so the tax rate will have to be lowered for the upcoming year in order for property taxes to remain revenue neutral. The state will send Collegedale the new rate near the end of July. The budget was passed on an interim basis until that certified rate is known and at that time, it will be adopted. 

The 2024-2025 fiscal year budget was also amended to account for what the city spent above what it had originally budgeted. The total amount of overages was $1,687,000. The biggest unplanned expense was for paving a new parking lot for $1 million. Some of the other large expenses included the emergency repair of Pine Hill Road, June salaries that were paid in July for several departments, and vacation time that was paid after the turnover of employees. Tasers were bought for newly hired police, and there was the need to repair or replace some playground equipment. Some vehicle and equipment for the public works department was also replaced or repaired. 

Camp Road has become dangerous with the bed washing away along the edges of the pavement and it warrants emergency repairs, said the city manager. Before the repairs could be approved and can begin, on the advice of City Attorney Sam Elliott, the commissioners formally agreed that an emergency does exist relating to the road.

The annual street paving and improvements can also be started after receiving commission approval for spending $1,089,379. This road paving project was combined with paving at the Collegedale Airport for efficiency, but when it is paid, the money will come from different funds. Wright Brothers Paving won the bid for the work. There are 10 roads that are planned for paving, traffic markings and other improvements. They include: Prospect Church Road, Shagbark Trail, Darbo Lane, Katie Kim Lane, Lora Lane, Bean Drive, Cele Court, Old Apison Pike and the Collegedale Airport taxiway. 

The new hangar site at the Collegedale Airport, being built for SkyBoss, a company that provides business aviation services, is moving forward. The commissioners gave approval for the engineering firm Garver to supply construction administration, and an on-site project representative, materials testing and the project closeout services. The cost of those services is $38,700. Ninety percent of the cost will be reimbursed by a state grant. 

The city’s Freedom Festival celebrating Independence Day will be held on Thursday, July 3. The commissioners approved a land lease agreement that will allow the city to use the property for 30 days in preparation for the celebration. The contract is entered into each year, with the city agreeing not to hold the owners responsible if an accident does occur during and while preparing for the event. A make-up day is planned for Aug. 31. 

The Collegedale Police Department will have a memorandum of understanding with the non-profit organization “Our Rescue”, which has a mission of protecting children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Police Chief Jack Sapp said that Our Rescue will donate the GreyKey service to pay for one year of service that allows police to get into a phone without a passkey. After the first year, the city will discuss renewing the service and if it has been beneficial. 

The city manager’s contract is up for renewal. Because there is a conflict of interest with a law partner of City Attorney Sam Elliott, he has proposed that the city use Arnold Stulce, the city attorney for Red Bank, to represent Collegedale’s side in negotiations. A special public meeting will be held to discuss the matter.  

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County Property Tax Rate Hits Historic Low
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Sets For Camp Road
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Eversole, Saying Certain Areas Need To Remain Green, Urges Passage Of Current Plan Hamilton Version
Eversole, Saying Certain Areas Need To Remain Green, Urges Passage Of Current Plan Hamilton Version
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Juvenile Court Administrator Sam Mairs Retires
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Loose Horses Corralled By Owners - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Naked Woman Yelling At Cars Found Clothed - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Breaking News
Hamilton County Property Tax Rate Hits Historic Low
  • 6/3/2025

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Tuesday announced the county’s certified property tax rate: $1.51 per $100 of assessed value. The new rate, down from ... more

Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Sets For Camp Road
  • 6/3/2025

The Collegedale commission passed the city’s 2025-2026 budget unanimously on the second reading, with no additional discussion at the commission meeting Monday night. Revenue for the year is ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY,TIMOTHY ... more

Breaking News
Marion County Detective Facing Felony Charges
  • 6/2/2025
Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields 4 Arrests
  • 6/2/2025
2nd Ridgeland High School Student Arrested In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 6/2/2025
State Finishes Proof In Case Against Former County School Teacher
  • 6/2/2025
TVA Planning 2nd Pumped Storage Facility; Preferred Site Is At Pisgah, Ala.
  • 6/2/2025
Opinion
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
  • 6/2/2025
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
  • 6/2/2025
Sports
Super Again! #14 Vols Down Demon Deacons To Advance Fifth Straight Super Regional
  • 6/3/2025
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
  • 6/3/2025
Lady Vols Drop Semifinal Matchup To Texas, 2-0, As CWS Quest Ends
  • 6/2/2025
Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
  • 6/2/2025
Upcoming Vols Baseball
  • 6/12/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
  • 6/2/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Is June 14
Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Is June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/2/2025
Entertainment
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/29/2025
Last Campfire Concert Canceled
  • 5/29/2025
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
  • 5/29/2025
Opinion
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Dining
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/2/2025
Erica Hightower Joins KraftCPAs Leadership As Member
  • 6/3/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tom Glenn
  • 6/2/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
  • 6/2/2025
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
  • 5/30/2025
McCallie School Teacher Among 4 State Finalists Of TDOE Presidential Teaching Awardees
  • 5/29/2025
Living Well
New Report Says Cost Of Living Jumps $8,200 For Hamilton County Families
  • 6/2/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 25
  • 6/2/2025
Auditions Heat Up For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga As Past Contestant Takes National Spotlight
Auditions Heat Up For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga As Past Contestant Takes National Spotlight
  • 6/2/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
CBMC’s ‘Operation Timothy’ Offers Way For Fathers To Live Out Their Faith
  • 6/2/2025
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
  • 5/29/2025
Obituaries
Betty Jo Miller Dotson
Betty Jo Miller Dotson
  • 6/3/2025
Patricia L. Wright
Patricia L. Wright
  • 6/3/2025
Jeanette Oakes
Jeanette Oakes
  • 6/3/2025
Government
City Of Chattanooga Launches FY 2026 Neighborhood Action Grant To "Support Community Identity And Pride"
  • 6/2/2025
Gracyn Gordon Joins Hamilton County Sheriff's Public Relations Office
Gracyn Gordon Joins Hamilton County Sheriff's Public Relations Office
  • 6/2/2025
Man Tries To Pass Counterfeit Money - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/2/2025