Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Sets For Camp Road

The Collegedale commission passed the city’s 2025-2026 budget unanimously on the second reading, with no additional discussion at the commission meeting Monday night. Revenue for the year is budgeted at $15,212,211. The tax rate for 2024-2025 has been $1.55 for each $100 of assessed value. City Manager Wayon Hines said there are no plans to increase income from property taxes in the coming year. The value of real estate increased this year with Hamilton County reassessments. But municipalities are not allowed to receive more income from the tax just because of higher re-assessments, so the tax rate will have to be lowered for the upcoming year in order for property taxes to remain revenue neutral. The state will send Collegedale the new rate near the end of July. The budget was passed on an interim basis until that certified rate is known and at that time, it will be adopted.

The 2024-2025 fiscal year budget was also amended to account for what the city spent above what it had originally budgeted. The total amount of overages was $1,687,000. The biggest unplanned expense was for paving a new parking lot for $1 million. Some of the other large expenses included the emergency repair of Pine Hill Road, June salaries that were paid in July for several departments, and vacation time that was paid after the turnover of employees. Tasers were bought for newly hired police, and there was the need to repair or replace some playground equipment. Some vehicle and equipment for the public works department was also replaced or repaired.

Camp Road has become dangerous with the bed washing away along the edges of the pavement and it warrants emergency repairs, said the city manager. Before the repairs could be approved and can begin, on the advice of City Attorney Sam Elliott, the commissioners formally agreed that an emergency does exist relating to the road.

The annual street paving and improvements can also be started after receiving commission approval for spending $1,089,379. This road paving project was combined with paving at the Collegedale Airport for efficiency, but when it is paid, the money will come from different funds. Wright Brothers Paving won the bid for the work. There are 10 roads that are planned for paving, traffic markings and other improvements. They include: Prospect Church Road, Shagbark Trail, Darbo Lane, Katie Kim Lane, Lora Lane, Bean Drive, Cele Court, Old Apison Pike and the Collegedale Airport taxiway.

The new hangar site at the Collegedale Airport, being built for SkyBoss, a company that provides business aviation services, is moving forward. The commissioners gave approval for the engineering firm Garver to supply construction administration, and an on-site project representative, materials testing and the project closeout services. The cost of those services is $38,700. Ninety percent of the cost will be reimbursed by a state grant.

The city’s Freedom Festival celebrating Independence Day will be held on Thursday, July 3. The commissioners approved a land lease agreement that will allow the city to use the property for 30 days in preparation for the celebration. The contract is entered into each year, with the city agreeing not to hold the owners responsible if an accident does occur during and while preparing for the event. A make-up day is planned for Aug. 31.

The Collegedale Police Department will have a memorandum of understanding with the non-profit organization “Our Rescue”, which has a mission of protecting children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Police Chief Jack Sapp said that Our Rescue will donate the GreyKey service to pay for one year of service that allows police to get into a phone without a passkey. After the first year, the city will discuss renewing the service and if it has been beneficial.

The city manager’s contract is up for renewal. Because there is a conflict of interest with a law partner of City Attorney Sam Elliott, he has proposed that the city use Arnold Stulce, the city attorney for Red Bank, to represent Collegedale’s side in negotiations. A special public meeting will be held to discuss the matter.