Latest Headlines

County Planning Funding For New Sports And Events Corporation; Asks Help on Funding Tourism Marketing

  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday that the county is planning to include $500,000 in the upcoming budget for a new Sports and Events Corporation.

He said it will be headed by Tim Morgan, who was the longtime chief sports officer at the Chattanooga Tourism Co. (former Visitors Bureau). The Tourism Co. went through a recent reorganization, it was stated.

County Mayor Wamp said Mr. Morgan has assembled a strong board of directors for the new venture.

He said one of the chief aims of the group will be to lead in the effort to locate a large new youth sports complex here. He said Chattanooga has long lost out in income spent at such tournaments at local restaurants, hotels and shops.

He said it would have "huge economic potential and would be good for our kids" as well as visiting players and their families and friends.

Ken Smith said such a group would be "a maximum revenue generator."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said he was going this weekend to his grandson's ball tournament at a small town in Alabama. He said Chattanooga needed a similar complex.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the first time he heard about the new sports group was when he was studying the new county budget book. He said he had asked for the group's business plan, but had not received it, though "I'm told there is one."

Commissioner Chip Baker said he favors having a separate group for sports promotion rather than it being a part of the Tourism Co.

He asked about the county giving the group $1 million rather than the $500,000.

Also at the county budget hearing, there was discussion about an effort to have the city of Chattanooga contribute more toward the marketing program of the Tourism Co. Hugh Morrow, president and CEO of Ruby Falls, said there are six entities getting a share of some $25 million of local hotel/motel tax collections and they all "need to come to the table."

He said a Marriott was built at Collegedale and it now takes in $175,000 in hotel/motel funds, while East Ridge gets over $1 million. Mr. Morrow said Soddy Daisy and Signal Mountain get hotel/motel collections from vacation rentals.

He said it's important that funding be made available for a full marketing program touting the Scenic City to visitors from Birmingham, Huntsville, New Orleans, Atlanta and Nashville and elsewhere.

Mr. Morrow said that with all the new hotels that are in place that Chattanooga needs to attract more than 2,000 more visitors per day to fill up the rooms.

Concerning getting extra help from the city for marketing, Commissioner David Sharpe cautioned that an agreement from several decades ago that the county use its hotel/motel funds for marketing and the city for 21st Century Waterfront debt service had worked well.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Volleyball Completes Its 2025 Summer Signings With The Addition Of Addison Walker
Chattanooga Volleyball Completes Its 2025 Summer Signings With The Addition Of Addison Walker
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Samantha Russell Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant Coach
Samantha Russell Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant Coach
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
County Planning Funding For New Sports And Events Corporation; Asks Help on Funding Tourism Marketing
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2025
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • Government
  • 6/4/2025
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed During Undercover Narcotics Investigation In Dalton
  • 6/4/2025

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night during an undercover narcotics investigation in Dalton. Detectives from the Dalton Police Department’s Drug Unit were conducting the investigation along ... more

East Ridge Personnel Revive 3 With Overdoses In 30 Minutes
  • 6/4/2025

The East Ridge Police Department reported on Wednesday morning that personnel had worked three overdoses that morning within 30 minutes. Police said bystanders called and all three individuals ... more

Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
  • 6/4/2025

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities. At approximately 12:50 a.m., a deputy observed a silver Nissan Armada traveling northbound on Highway 58 at a speed above ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult
Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes
  • 6/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2025
18-Year Old Shot On Ohls Avenue Monday Night
  • 6/3/2025
Opinion
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • 6/4/2025
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Volleyball Completes Its 2025 Summer Signings With The Addition Of Addison Walker
Chattanooga Volleyball Completes Its 2025 Summer Signings With The Addition Of Addison Walker
  • 6/4/2025
Samantha Russell Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant Coach
Samantha Russell Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant Coach
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
From Chattanooga To The Deep: MMN3 France’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield
From Chattanooga To The Deep: MMN3 France’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield
  • 6/4/2025
CSO's Susan Caminez Chosen For Orchestra Management Program
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
  • 6/3/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
  • 6/4/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Opinion
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Dining
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Brings Full-Service Credit Union Banking To Food City On Lee Highway In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
  • 6/4/2025
Reunion For Lookout Jr High Students Set For June 7
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
  • 6/4/2025
Tennessee Medical Association Installs 171st President Dr. John McCarley Of Chattanooga
Tennessee Medical Association Installs 171st President Dr. John McCarley Of Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Obituaries
Timothy Eugene Mullinax
Timothy Eugene Mullinax
  • 6/4/2025
Patricia Ann Hill Douglas
Patricia Ann Hill Douglas
  • 6/4/2025
Eddie Franklin Hammontree
Eddie Franklin Hammontree
  • 6/4/2025
Government
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Approves Additional 17 Subdivisions For Paving
  • 6/4/2025
People Fishing Illegally - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/4/2025