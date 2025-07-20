Latest Headlines

3 Youths Charged In Murder Of 15-Year-Old On Read Avenue Early Saturday

  • Sunday, July 20, 2025
Malik Allen
A 15-year-old was shot and killed off Main Street early Saturday morning, and three youths were charged with the slaying, according to a police affidavit.

The homicide occurred in the 1700 block of Read Avenue.


At 12:17 a.m., CPD responded to Read Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to more gunshots and found the young victim deceased from a gunshot wound.
The responding officers were also able to detain multiple people.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

After preliminary investigation and hours of interviews, the Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants.

When detectives arrived they found the victim lying on the street at the intersection of E. 19th Street and Read Avenue.

Approximately a half block west of the victim, was the suspect vehicle, which had multiple shell casings near the vehicle. There were no shell casings found near the victim's body.

A witness told police they were walking with the victim when they heard multiple gunshots. They ran and hid.

A short time later, they were walking in the area and saw a male exit a gray sedan and start shooting at them.

The witness said he ran from the scene and did not realize his friend had been shot.

Detectives located video in the area "that appeared to support some of the events described by the witness."

The video showed the witness and the victim walking south on Read Avenue. As they were walking, shots can be heard, then the witness turns to run and the victim falls to the ground can ceases to move.

Officers detained 18-year-old Malik Allen and a male referred to as a second witness. The second witness said he observed Allen and two others fire shots toward the victims. All three shooters are 18 years old.

Allen admitted to firing at least two shots, police said.

Allen and the two other shooters are all charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.


