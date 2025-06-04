Latest Headlines

Red Bank Delays Action On Budget With 5% Tax Increase After Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey Balks

  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Red Bank Commissioners on Tuesday night delayed approving a new budget with a five percent tax increase after Commissioner Jamie Farbanks-Harvey said she had decided to vote against it.

The budget passed earlier 5-0 on first reading. It now will be considered on June 17 - after the certified tax rate will be known.

Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey said that after considering it the last two weeks, she had dropped her support. She said at the May 6 meeting there had been discussions about increasing the 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment to two percent and money had been found to do that. But she said there was no mention of a five percent property tax increase until the first reading of the finished budget on May 20.

She said, "I contemplated this and became more concerned.” She said that would mean a raise in taxes for three of the last four years, in 2021, 2023 and 2025. That increase had not been proposed in the first or second budget meetings, said the commissioner, and  should not be on the residents’ heads. At those two meetings, said Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey, a two or three percent increase was suggested, but in the budget that was presented, that became five percent.

Commissioiner Fairbanks-Harvey said Red Bank residents were not offered a warning about the rate increase, and it was only introduced to the commissioners four days prior to the first reading. She said that since May 22 at least 50 residents had communicated with her on the topic.

The first reading of Red Bank’s budget beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30,2026 had been approved May 20 with the understanding that the property tax rate would change once the certified rate from Hamilton  County was set. Since most real estate increased in value with the  re-appraisals done this year, the tax rate would have to be lowered to  keep the city’s property tax collections the same as the year before, according to state law. However each city can adjust the rate however they want, and if it is raised above the certified rate, the municipality would collect more money.

And that is what was proposed with the first vote on the new budget. City  Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners that the budget had been planned with a five percent rate increase over the certified rate, and that would give the city $5,512,500 from property tax. Compromises had been made to get the budget to a point that all five commissioners voted to approve earlier, he said. The compromise most talked about was to remove a new Stormwater supervisor position that was projected to cost the city $80,000.

Vice Mayor Hollie Berry said, after hearing the comments from Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey, she suggested “adding back the position of the stormwater supervisor because it is desperately needed.” And she suggested that the only change to the budget would be to increase the anticipated revenue by $80,000 to cover the added position.

Commissioner Hayes Wilkinson said he does not love changes made at the last minute, but then he said on the other hand, the city needs the position. Maintaining and improving stormwater in the city is a top priority, so he is trying to reconcile his thoughts about it. Another consideration, he said, is that this would be recurring and not just a one-time expense.

Mayor Stefanie Dalton noted that many buildings in Red Bank have water flowing under them, so controlling the water should be a priority need. The city has managed to do that since 2002 using a “bare bones” approach, she said. 

Commissioner Terri Holmes said consideration needed to be given to residents who live on a fixed income while at the same time thinking about the city’s future.

The entire 2026 budget that failed to pass Tuesday night can be seen on the city’s website by clicking on the budget button on the home page.

A  motion passed to table a vote until the June 17 commission meeting for future consideration of adding the stormwater position.

City Manager Granum announced that Vice Mayor Berry has been nominated as Vice Chair of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Executive Board.

                         

 

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2025
Red Bank Delays Action On Budget With 5% Tax Increase After Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey Balks
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARBAJIAN,BRENDA ... more

Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • 6/4/2025

The Hamilton County Commissioners have information in hand for next Wednesday's preliminary budget hearing with the Hamilton County School Board, but Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said he ... more

Man Shot And Killed During Undercover Narcotics Investigation In Dalton
  • 6/4/2025

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night during an undercover narcotics investigation in Dalton. Detectives from the Dalton Police Department’s Drug Unit were conducting the investigation along ... more

Breaking News
East Ridge Personnel Revive 3 With Overdoses In 30 Minutes
  • 6/4/2025
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult
Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes
  • 6/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Sports
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • 6/4/2025
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
From Chattanooga To The Deep: MMN3 France’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield
From Chattanooga To The Deep: MMN3 France’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield
  • 6/4/2025
CSO's Susan Caminez Chosen For Orchestra Management Program
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
  • 6/3/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
  • 6/4/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Dining
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
  • 6/4/2025
Reunion For Lookout Jr High Students Set For June 7
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
  • 6/4/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Obituaries
Timothy Eugene Mullinax
Timothy Eugene Mullinax
  • 6/4/2025
Patricia Ann Hill Douglas
Patricia Ann Hill Douglas
  • 6/4/2025
Eddie Franklin Hammontree
Eddie Franklin Hammontree
  • 6/4/2025
Government
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Approves Additional 17 Subdivisions For Paving
  • 6/4/2025
People Fishing Illegally - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/4/2025