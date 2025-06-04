Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., a deputy observed a silver Nissan Armada traveling northbound on Highway 58 at a speed above the posted limit. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle initially appeared to comply by slowing down near the 8000 block of Highway 58. However, the driver then abruptly accelerated, changed lanes, and fled.

The pursuit traversed roads throughout the Highway 58 and Harrison Bay area. During the chase, deputies observed a small black box fall from the vehicle and witnessed several small white baggies being discarded from the passenger-side window.

Eventually, the suspect, later identified as Robert Moore, turned into a residence near the 6000 block of Harrison-Ooltewah Road. He drove behind the house, struck a fence, and continued down a steep embankment at which time the vehicle became disabled. Moore continued to resist deputies and was taken into custody.

A further investigation of the vehicle found several baggies of what appeared to be marijuana and suspected narcotics, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. Deputies also recovered the small box near the 9400 block of Harrison Bay Road and found it contained a Glock handgun which was later determined to be stolen.

Roberts, a previously convicted felon, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of Methamphetamine

Drugs general category for resale (x4)

Unlawful carrying or possessing weapon

Driving under the influence

Driving on revoked, suspended or canceled license

Theft of property

Resisting arrest - stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search

Evading arrest