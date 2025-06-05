Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARBAJIAN,BRENDA DEAN
5084 S TERRACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
ATCHLEY,LARRY LIONEL
1325 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAKER,MATTHEW DONALD
1512 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARD,TONI LESHAE
3829 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BESS,WILLIE CALVIN
2118 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BIRKHEAD,WILLIAM DOUGLAS
200 CRESTVIEW CIR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHURCH,ROBERT TALLMAN
8655 CHERLEE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CLOWERS,RICHARD CURTIS
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COPENHAVER,DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COUEY,TONYA MICHELLE
6143HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 000037363
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAWSON,WALLACE WAYNE
3323 BONNEVILLE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
76 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DODD,AMANDA CHRISTINE
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DOUGLAS,LARRY LAMAR
3002 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESCALANTE MORALES,CESAR
1914 S HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FIASON,MICHAEL LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FINNEY,ANGELA LYNN
1183 RHEA COUNTY HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GOMEZ,TERENCE ARTURO
40 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESP
HARDEMAN,DENNIS JAMES
7612 BORISS DRIVE VHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDEN,THADDIUS DEON
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042101
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HICKS,JESSICA L
1915 ROLLING BROOKE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLDER,CANDACE CHERIE
12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOUSE,DREKELL RESHAWN
708 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOWELL,MIKEL DONAVAN
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
ISAAC,BILLY JOE
270 COUNTY ROAD 213 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
JACKSON,DEQUAEVEON TAESEAN
2033 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON,JOSHUA PHILLIP
107 HIXSON AVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE,JANET ELAINE
2501 BASKETT WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MASSEY,TERRY LEBRON
1414 MCFARLAN AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAYNOR,TRISTAN D
503 CAVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAYNOR,TRISTAN D
503 CAVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCLURE,KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
MCLAIN,TAJAE E ELIJAH
720 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MCMULLAN,ASHTON LEE
1512 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MESSER,SYLVIA NICHOLE
80 CHEROKEE STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLER,KEONTAY DAVELL
2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONTGOMERY,BRANDI JO
324 INDIAN HILLS DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MONTGOMERY,COLLIN EVERETT
6714 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MOON,CHRISTOPHER RAY
7250 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
MOORE,KATI ELIZABETH
4604 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE,ROBERT JOSEPH
3405 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NIPPER,TATE EDWARD
5150 HIGHWAY 411 S CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PICKETT,BRIAN STANLEY
107 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARASSMENT
PICKETT,JESSICA RENEE
202 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PIERCE,SAMUEL
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PONCE,CHANEL ANTONIA
157 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RICE,WALTER KEYSHAWN
5222 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RICHMOND,TIMOTHY KENT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROBERSON,JAMIL DESHAUN
217 CLIFTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155809
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
SCOGGINS,GARY ALVIS
131 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UPSHAW,COLUMBUS ROME
2102 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WATKINS,KELUNTA DAMOND
1265 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS,LAVON MARKEL
4634 RUBY RED DRIVE APT 211 OOLTEWAH, 37323
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WINGFIELD,DANIELLE LEIGH
542 JASON DRIVE HOMELESS TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
YATES,KRISTOPHER NELSON
110 WEST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Dalton PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|BAKER, MATTHEW DONALD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BEARD, TONI LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BESS, WILLIE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CHURCH, ROBERT TALLMAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COUEY, TONYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAWSON, WALLACE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 04/07/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ESCALANTE MORALES, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FIASON, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FINNEY, ANGELA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEMAN, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/19/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HICKS, JESSICA L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ISAAC, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAWRENCE, JANET ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MASSEY, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/22/1958
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MAYNOR, TRISTAN D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MESSER, SYLVIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MONTGOMERY, BRANDI JO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NIPPER, TATE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- HARASSMENT
|
|PICKETT, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PIERCE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|PONCE, CHANEL ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RICHMOND, TIMOTHY KENT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, JAMIL DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCOGGINS, GARY ALVIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WATKINS, KELUNTA DAMOND
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WINGFIELD, DANIELLE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|YATES, KRISTOPHER NELSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Dalton PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|