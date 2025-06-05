Ringgold Man Arrested For Exploitation Of A Child

A Ringgold man was arrested on Monday for child exploitation.

According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 161 Mason Drive, Ringgold, following a cyber tip regarding child exploitation material.

The tip indicated that child sexual abuse material was being downloaded from a specific IP address. Utilizing advanced investigative techniques, sheriff’s office personnel were able to trace the activity to a specific device, including identification of the device’s serial number.

The investigation subsequently identified the device's owner as Ronnie Massey. A search of Massey's cell phone revealed images consistent with the original cyber tip.

Massey was taken into custody without incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children and will continue to work closely with state and federal partners in pursuing those who engage in crimes of this nature.