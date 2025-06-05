Latest Headlines

Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide

  • Thursday, June 5, 2025

Would-be criminals not only have to worry about detectives analyzing their revealing cell phone data, but they also could have their online searches used against them.

Cell phone extraction expert Mark Hamilton testified in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Thursday about searches Gabriel Boykins used shortly after a mother/daughter he knew were savagely killed and their bodies tossed in a wooded lot by a Greenwood Road church.

Boykins is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn in the case in which he is charged with the grisly murders of Tamara Church, 40, and Aquarious Church, 8.

Specialist Hamilton said there were no searches on Boykins' two phones on the couple of days surrounding the murder.

However, he said they started up the next day including requests about how to take a Megabus or Greyhound bus out of Chattanooga and how far it was from Chattanooga to Nashville and to Louisville, Ky.

Boykins wanted to know about the homeless shelter in Louisville

He googled, "Can a pacemaker put you at the scene of a crime?" and could it "put you in front of a Criminal Court." Boykins has a pacemaker.

He also asked about methods of committing suicide, including which wrist was it preferable to slash.   

It is the second trial for Boykins in the case. The first jury in November 2024 deliberated over seven hours before telling Judge Dunn they could only agree that Boykins was guilty of the minor charge of tampering with evidence.

Defense attorney Sam Hudson told that jury that the state presented no motive for the killings, and he said no one saw Boykins with the two victims at any time on May 17, 2020, the day the victims were last seen.

Prosecutor Aaron Chaplin acknowledged, "We don't know why it happened," but he said there was enough circumstantial evidence to convict Boykins.

He said, "This was a brutal, brutal homicide. Think about all he did."

An autopsy found that Tamara Church had been strangled and beaten around the head. Her daughter had extensive blunt trauma injuries to the head and facial area.

Prosecutor Chaplin said, "One of them must have watched the other one being killed."

He said it was testified that it would have taken Tamara Church at least three minutes to die from the strangulation.

Detectives said the blood detector Bluestar chemical found a large amount of blood in the shotgun-style duplex on Foust Street where Boykins lived and where Ms. Church often stayed. Witnesses said they had not been romantically involved in a long time, but were still friendly.

There was also testimony about a large puddle of blood and many blood splatters found at a storage yard at an electric business on 23rd Street. The supervisor who found the blood did not report it to police, who only learned of it later.

Prosecutor Chaplin said cell phone records from May 17, 2020, show Ms. Church in the vicinity of the Foust Street home, then in the area of the electric supply firm, then at the location where the bodies were found by police some six weeks after the deaths.

Ms. Church had bought a white Honda Odyssey van, and it was found burned the night of the disappearance.

Police found grainy video of a man walking in the vicinity of 23rd Street the same night. Two children of Ms. Church said they could identify the man as Boykins. Boykins denied it was him.

The prosecutor said Boykins had left town not long after the disappearance, going as far as Oklahoma. Attorney Hudson said he had returned to Chattanooga, picking up a son of Ms. Church to continue on the "road trip."

The defense attorney said initially Boykins had kept the children of the Church daughter, Tyquavius, while she was out searching for her mother and sister. He said he left town after she turned against him and would no longer let him in her unit at East Lake Courts.

Attorney Hudson said it did not make sense that someone would drag a body inside the fenced electric lot.

He said animals scavenged the bodies by Greenwood Road and may have broken off chips of bone. He said that would affect the autopsy results.

The defense attorney said there can be "false positives" with Bluestar. He said none of the items sent to the TBI lab from the Boykins living room showed any trace of blood. And he said there was no DNA evidence found against Boykins.

Prosecutor Chaplin noted that a camouflage bandana of the type often worn by Boykins was found at the dumping site. Attorney Hudson said there were hairs on the bandana, but they were never tested.

The first jury heard from Ulysses Bradley, a boyfriend of Tamara Church, for some 15 years. He said she came by his house the day of the disappearance and they had sex. There was semen from Bradley inside the jeans of Ms. Church that were found near her skull.

Bradley, who said he has four daughters, seven sons and "seven baby mamas," said that day Ms. Church "was very calm, very cool." He said she was driving the white van. He said just before she left, he gave her $25 to buy an air mattress for Aquarious.

Two children of Ms. Church initially said they thought it was Bradley who had carried out the killings. They said they later changed their minds.

Latest Headlines
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Lakesite Highlights Businesses Receiving Façade Improvement Program Grant
  • Government
  • 6/5/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 6/5/2025
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Breaking News
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
  • 6/5/2025

A man being chased by police on Thursday jumped a fence at the Navy Operations Center on Amnicola Highway where five service members were killed by a terrorist on July 15, 2015. On Thursday, ... more

City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • 6/5/2025

The Chattanooga Beer Board, with reduced duties, had a nine-minute meeting on Thursday. The Regulatory Bureau" had approved all of the beer applications so there was nothing to decide. ... more

Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • 6/5/2025

Would-be criminals not only have to worry about detectives analyzing their revealing cell phone data, but they also could have their online searches used against them. Cell phone extraction ... more

Breaking News
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • 6/5/2025
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
  • 6/5/2025
Ringgold Man Arrested For Exploitation Of A Child
  • 6/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2025
Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display - And Response (5)
  • 6/4/2025
Red Bank Property Tax Increases - Get Used To Them
  • 6/5/2025
We Need A Party That Represents More Of Us
  • 6/5/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (4)
  • 6/4/2025
Sports
Lookouts Outpitch Smokies In Extra Innings
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
  • 6/5/2025
Hunter Museum Has Free Summer Admission For Active-Duty Military
  • 6/5/2025
18th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues At The Jewish Cultural Center
18th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/5/2025
Big 9 Music Festival Set June 21-22; Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon Is June 22
  • 6/5/2025
American Heroes Dinner Is July 11
American Heroes Dinner Is July 11
  • 6/5/2025
Entertainment
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display - And Response (5)
  • 6/4/2025
Red Bank Property Tax Increases - Get Used To Them
  • 6/5/2025
We Need A Party That Represents More Of Us
  • 6/5/2025
Dining
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Traveling Farmers Market Sets Up First At Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
  • 6/4/2025
Reunion For Lookout Jr High Students Set For June 7
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
  • 6/4/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Obituaries
Jerry Ray Loud
Jerry Ray Loud
  • 6/5/2025
David Ray Watts
David Ray Watts
  • 6/5/2025
Scott Eugene Martin
Scott Eugene Martin
  • 6/5/2025
Government
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 6/5/2025
Emergency Closure Announced Of S. Holtzclaw Avenue Due To Water Main Break
Emergency Closure Announced Of S. Holtzclaw Avenue Due To Water Main Break
  • 6/5/2025