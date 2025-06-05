State No Longer Considering Tunnel Boulevard Site For Mental Hospital

State officials are no longer considering a large site on Tunnel Boulevard in Eastdale for a mental hospital, State Senator Bo Watson said.

The state is looking for a location to move the psychiatric hospital that has long been on historic Moccasin Bend.

Senator Watson said, "The state of Tennessee Department of General Services continues to evaluate potential sites for a new regional mental health facility to replace the facility currently located at Moccasin Bend.

"A 160-acre tract along Tunnel Blvd. in the Eastdale community of Hamilton County is no longer being considered as a potential site for the facility.

"The Hamilton County Legislative Delegation will continue to work with the department in identifying the best possible site for a new regional mental health facility."