State No Longer Considering Tunnel Boulevard Site For Mental Hospital

  • Thursday, June 5, 2025

State officials are no longer considering a large site on Tunnel Boulevard in Eastdale for a mental hospital, State Senator Bo Watson said.

The state is looking for a location to move the psychiatric hospital that has long been on historic Moccasin Bend.

Senator Watson said, "The state of Tennessee Department of General Services continues to evaluate potential sites for a new regional mental health facility to replace the facility currently located at Moccasin Bend. 

"A 160-acre tract along Tunnel Blvd. in the Eastdale community of Hamilton County is no longer being considered as a potential site for the facility. 

"The Hamilton County Legislative Delegation will continue to work with the department in identifying the best possible site for a new regional mental health facility."

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/5/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2025
Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARBAJIAN,BRENDA ... more

Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • 6/4/2025

The Hamilton County Commissioners have information in hand for next Wednesday's preliminary budget hearing with the Hamilton County School Board, but Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said he ... more

County Planning Funding For New Sports And Events Corporation; Asks Help on Funding Tourism Marketing
  • 6/4/2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday that the county is planning to include $500,000 in the upcoming budget for a new Sports and Events Corporation. He said it will be headed by Tim Morgan, ... more

Man Shot And Killed During Undercover Narcotics Investigation In Dalton
  • 6/4/2025
East Ridge Personnel Revive 3 With Overdoses In 30 Minutes
  • 6/4/2025
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Authorities
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes
  • 6/4/2025
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • 6/4/2025
Randy Smith: Vol Baseball Win Over Wake Forest Was Fun To Watch
  • 6/4/2025
From Chattanooga To The Deep: MMN3 France’s Journey Aboard USS Springfield
  • 6/4/2025
CSO's Susan Caminez Chosen For Orchestra Management Program
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
  • 6/3/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
  • 6/4/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
  • 6/4/2025
Reunion For Lookout Jr High Students Set For June 7
  • 6/4/2025
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
  • 6/4/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Timothy Eugene Mullinax
  • 6/4/2025
Patricia Ann Hill Douglas
  • 6/4/2025
Eddie Franklin Hammontree
  • 6/4/2025
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
Catoosa County Board Of Commissioners Approves Additional 17 Subdivisions For Paving
  • 6/4/2025
People Fishing Illegally - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/4/2025