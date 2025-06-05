Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks

Community leaders came together on Thursday at Rossville's Landing to collectively thank Governor Bill Lee, State Senator Bo Watson, and other members of the state delegation for including $15 million in the state’s 2025-2026 budget to help reimagine Chattanooga’s riverfront parks. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, and River City Company CEO Emily Mack applauded state officials for prioritizing the city’s riverfront, which has long enhanced the quality of life for residents and contributed to tourism in our region.

The new plan for the site, which was informed by years of community input through open houses and public events attended by thousands, builds upon the legacy and design of the 21st Century Waterfront. It combines aspects of the current park that people enjoy and introduces new features that locals desire. The plan includes shade trees, new and expanded food and beverage options, a pier café, flexible lawn space for events, and an incredible signature play space for children.

With the project in the final stages of the design, the estimated project cost today is approximately $54 million. A capital campaign will be launched in the near future to seek support from philanthropic partners and private donors to join alongside the incredible contributions from the State of Tennessee, the City of Chattanooga, and Hamilton County.

Governor Lee said, “Tennessee is blessed with beauty and rich natural resources, and our conservation strategy balances our state's economic growth with a plan to ensure our children and grandchildren can enjoy state and local parks for generations to come. As Chattanoogans know well, riverfront parks make our communities stronger, healthier, and more prosperous. I am grateful to Chairman Bo Watson, Mayor Tim Kelly, Mayor Weston Wamp, and Emily Mack for their partnership in this project that will benefit all of southeast Tennessee.”

“This Riverfront parks project is another great example of how local collaboration, partnered with state support, can continue Chattanooga’s renaissance,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “As North America’s first National Park City, we continue to prioritize infrastructure projects in the city that can help improve public health and create economic benefits. We’re grateful to Governor Bill Lee and state Senator Bo Watson for their shared commitment to our riverfront.”

“We’re grateful to the State of Tennessee for continuing a tradition of partnership at the Chattanooga Riverfront and trusting Hamilton County to guide their $15 million investment,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “Thanks to the support of Senator Watson, Senator Gardenhire, and Governor Lee, historic Ross’ Landing will soon be brought back to life for both local families and visitors to enjoy.”

“I applaud and thank Governor Lee and Chairman Watson for prioritizing this project and believing in our community-led vision for our riverfront parks,” said Emily Mack, president and CEO of River City Company. “Together, we are doubling down on our past investment in our beautiful waterfront to create an even more usable public asset.”