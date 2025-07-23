Latest Headlines

Police Arrest 15-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old On Arlington Avenue

  • Wednesday, July 23, 2025
The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.


At approximately 6:59 p.m., CPD officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the 14-year-old male victim. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation with support from the Crime Scene Unit and a CPD K-9 team. The suspect was quickly identified, located, and interviewed by a Homicide Unit detective. He is now in custody and charged with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are collecting all items of evidentiary value — including, but not limited to, physical evidence, interviews, and potential video footage.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

Latest Headlines
School Zone Speed Limits, Cameras Resume Aug. 6 In Dalton
School Zone Speed Limits, Cameras Resume Aug. 6 In Dalton
  • Government
  • 7/23/2025
President Of Chief John Ross Association Says Historic House Would Be Better Off In Cherokee Nation
President Of Chief John Ross Association Says Historic House Would Be Better Off In Cherokee Nation
  • Breaking News
  • 7/23/2025
Police Arrest 15-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old On Arlington Avenue
  • Breaking News
  • 7/23/2025
Stolen Car Found Abandoned - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 7/23/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 7/23/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 7/23/25
  • Government
  • 7/23/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATES,RODRICK ... more

City Council Eyeing $23 Million Expense To Raise Police/Fire Pay As Pay Lags
  • 7/22/2025

With pay for city of Chattanooga police and fire lagging other local departments, the City Council is eyeing $23 million in pay improvements that would require a property tax increase. The ... more

Chip Henderson Floats Idea Of Eliminating Curbside Recycling; Mayor Kelly Staunchly Opposed
  • 7/22/2025

City Councilman Chip Henderson on Tuesday floated the idea of eliminating curbside recycling as one way to help with current city budget woes. He said it would save $1.3 million. Mayor ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County EMS Supervisor Vehicle Involved In Multi-Vehicle Collision
  • 7/22/2025
Chickens Win! Chickens Win!; Laying Hens Coming To The Neighborhood
  • 7/22/2025
Councilman Elliott Seeks Increase In City's Senior Tax Freeze Program
  • 7/22/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley And McMinn Counties
  • 7/22/2025
As Chattanooga Airport Keeps Getting Busier, New $34 Million Parking Garage Planned
  • 7/22/2025
Opinion
Disgraceful Chattanooga Fire And Police Pay
  • 7/23/2025
McDonalds Firing Range
  • 7/22/2025
What Makes McDonald Farm Special
  • 7/23/2025
An Unequal Opportunity And The City’s Liability In The Cherokee Street Designs
  • 7/22/2025
Improving The Child Tax Credit
  • 7/22/2025
Sports
Extra Base Hit Barrage Leads Lookouts Past Clingstones
  • 7/23/2025
Winners In CWGA City Team Championships
Winners In CWGA City Team Championships
  • 7/22/2025
Sciortino Marches Into Match Play At U.S. Junior Am
Sciortino Marches Into Match Play At U.S. Junior Am
  • 7/22/2025
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
  • 7/21/2025
McNabb Co-Medalist To Earn Spot In U.S. Amateur
McNabb Co-Medalist To Earn Spot In U.S. Amateur
  • 7/21/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Scopes Trial, W.J. Bryan And Preservation Perseverance
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Scopes Trial, W.J. Bryan And Preservation Perseverance
  • 7/22/2025
Bible Lands Museum Coming Aug. 1-4 To White Oak Church Of Christ
  • 7/21/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes Finale - Frank Spurlock
Jerry Summers: Scopes Finale - Frank Spurlock
  • 7/22/2025
Christmas In July At Chester Frost Park Is July 29
Christmas In July At Chester Frost Park Is July 29
  • 7/23/2025
Jessie Igou’s Summer Camp 2025: Camp Counselors Bringing Big Smiles And Bigger Impact
Jessie Igou’s Summer Camp 2025: Camp Counselors Bringing Big Smiles And Bigger Impact
  • 7/23/2025
Entertainment
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
  • 7/23/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Kings Of Queen: Top Queen Tribute Band July 26
  • 7/22/2025
Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell Appearing At Cherry Street Tavern
  • 7/22/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
  • 7/18/2025
Opinion
Disgraceful Chattanooga Fire And Police Pay
  • 7/23/2025
McDonalds Firing Range
  • 7/22/2025
What Makes McDonald Farm Special
  • 7/23/2025
Dining
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Sticky Fingers Restaurant At Jack's Alley Closes Permanently
  • 7/17/2025
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “INC Connect” To Support Early-Stage Entrepreneurs
  • 7/22/2025
Gas Prices Drop 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/21/2025
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
  • 7/21/2025
Real Estate
City Council Votes To Add Voluntary Attainable Housing Incentives To Zoning Ordinance
  • 7/22/2025
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
  • 7/18/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 10-16
  • 7/17/2025
Student Scene
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For Wellness, Creativity And Community Connection
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For Wellness, Creativity And Community Connection
  • 7/21/2025
Love’s Travel Stops Awards Grant To GNTC Commercial Truck Driving Program
  • 7/21/2025
Local Students Receive College Honors
  • 7/22/2025
Living Well
Heart Hub To Launch At Glenwood Community Center July 25
  • 7/23/2025
Signal Centers Announces Participation In Child And Adult Care Food Program
  • 7/22/2025
Wellpoint Tennessee To Host "Wellness With Wellpoint” In Chattanooga
  • 7/22/2025
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
VIDEO: Harry Thornton Gives The Call For Live Wrestling Over 50 Years Ago
  • 7/14/2025
Outdoors
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
  • 7/15/2025
Travel
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Church
"I Needed Him And He Was With Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/23/2025
St. Paul A.M.E. Church Annual Fish Fry & Flea Market Set For Aug. 2
  • 7/23/2025
Work Underway To Create Memorial Park At Temple Beth-El Site
  • 7/22/2025
Obituaries
David Rushing Fryer
David Rushing Fryer
  • 7/23/2025
Patricia Ann Thompson Royal
Patricia Ann Thompson Royal
  • 7/23/2025
Robert Winston Brown
Robert Winston Brown
  • 7/22/2025
Government
Bridge Replacement Prompts Lane Closures On SR 68 In Polk County
  • 7/22/2025
Immigration Agents Take Driver Into Custody - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/22/2025
Concerned Neighbor Helps Police Find Woman Lying On Floor - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/22/2025