Latest Headlines

Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark

  • Thursday, June 5, 2025
A man being chased by police on Thursday jumped a fence at the Navy Operations Center on Amnicola Highway where five service members were killed by a terrorist on July 15, 2015. 
 
On Thursday, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the HCSO was involved in a joint pursuit with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Chattanooga Police Department officers were pursuing a wanted suspect on I-75 from Rutherford County and HCSO deputies were able to initiate a PIT maneuver disabling the vehicle at the Riverpark just off Amnicola Highway.

The suspect left the vehicle, fled on foot, and proceeded to jump the fence where he entered a restricted federal property at the Chattanooga Navy Operations Center where he was taken into custody.

The suspect, Scott Gooden (Born June 1989), was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he will be charged with the following:

- Evading arrest 

- Reckless driving 

- Resisting arrest 

- Aggravated criminal trespass 

- Aggravated burglary 

In addition to the new charges listed above, Gooden had outstanding warrants from Murfreesboro, Tn., for:

- Aggravated stalking (x2)

- Violation of order of protection

- Retaliation for past actions

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “This was a joint pursuit and apprehension highlighting the partnership between the HCSO and the Chattanooga Police Department. There’s a common phrase, you can’t outrun a radio, however, in Hamilton County, you won’t outrun partnerships between law enforcement agencies and our shared commitment to keeping our county safe. Let me be clear, don’t run from law enforcement in Hamilton County. I am grateful for the professional job performed everyday by law enforcement personnel across our county.”

 

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Headlines
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Lakesite Highlights Businesses Receiving Façade Improvement Program Grant
  • Government
  • 6/5/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 6/5/2025
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2025
Breaking News
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
  • 6/5/2025

A man being chased by police on Thursday jumped a fence at the Navy Operations Center on Amnicola Highway where five service members were killed by a terrorist on July 15, 2015. On Thursday, ... more

City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • 6/5/2025

The Chattanooga Beer Board, with reduced duties, had a nine-minute meeting on Thursday. The Regulatory Bureau" had approved all of the beer applications so there was nothing to decide. ... more

Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • 6/5/2025

Would-be criminals not only have to worry about detectives analyzing their revealing cell phone data, but they also could have their online searches used against them. Cell phone extraction ... more

Breaking News
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • 6/5/2025
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
  • 6/5/2025
Ringgold Man Arrested For Exploitation Of A Child
  • 6/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2025
Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget; Smith Says Commission Chairman "Insults" School Board
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display - And Response (5)
  • 6/4/2025
Red Bank Property Tax Increases - Get Used To Them
  • 6/5/2025
We Need A Party That Represents More Of Us
  • 6/5/2025
Support The Area 9 Compromise Plan
  • 6/4/2025
Stand Up For PBS Funding - And Response (4)
  • 6/4/2025
Sports
Lookouts Outpitch Smokies In Extra Innings
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Doyle's Joyous Romp Capped Big Step For Vol Playoff Hopes
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
  • 6/5/2025
Hunter Museum Has Free Summer Admission For Active-Duty Military
  • 6/5/2025
18th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues At The Jewish Cultural Center
18th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/5/2025
Big 9 Music Festival Set June 21-22; Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon Is June 22
  • 6/5/2025
American Heroes Dinner Is July 11
American Heroes Dinner Is July 11
  • 6/5/2025
Entertainment
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
Jeff Hoffinger And Friends Free Coffeehouse Concert Is Thursday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Standing For Unity, Not Division: Hamilton County Republican Party’s Response To City Hall’s Pride Display - And Response (5)
  • 6/4/2025
Red Bank Property Tax Increases - Get Used To Them
  • 6/5/2025
We Need A Party That Represents More Of Us
  • 6/5/2025
Dining
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Traveling Farmers Market Sets Up First At Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
Alpha Beta ESA Chapter Holds Charity Bingo Event
  • 6/4/2025
Reunion For Lookout Jr High Students Set For June 7
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
Local Veteran's Retreat Has Grand Opening
  • 6/4/2025
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
Hamilton Nurse Receives Heart Hero Award
  • 6/4/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Obituaries
Jerry Ray Loud
Jerry Ray Loud
  • 6/5/2025
David Ray Watts
David Ray Watts
  • 6/5/2025
Scott Eugene Martin
Scott Eugene Martin
  • 6/5/2025
Government
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 6/5/2025
Emergency Closure Announced Of S. Holtzclaw Avenue Due To Water Main Break
Emergency Closure Announced Of S. Holtzclaw Avenue Due To Water Main Break
  • 6/5/2025