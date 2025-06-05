Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark

A man being chased by police on Thursday jumped a fence at the Navy Operations Center on Amnicola Highway where five service members were killed by a terrorist on July 15, 2015.

On Thursday, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the HCSO was involved in a joint pursuit with the Chattanooga Police Department.



Chattanooga Police Department officers were pursuing a wanted suspect on I-75 from Rutherford County and HCSO deputies were able to initiate a PIT maneuver disabling the vehicle at the Riverpark just off Amnicola Highway.

The suspect left the vehicle, fled on foot, and proceeded to jump the fence where he entered a restricted federal property at the Chattanooga Navy Operations Center where he was taken into custody.

The suspect, Scott Gooden (Born June 1989), was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he will be charged with the following:

- Evading arrest

- Reckless driving

- Resisting arrest

- Aggravated criminal trespass

- Aggravated burglary

In addition to the new charges listed above, Gooden had outstanding warrants from Murfreesboro, Tn., for:

- Aggravated stalking (x2)

- Violation of order of protection

- Retaliation for past actions

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “This was a joint pursuit and apprehension highlighting the partnership between the HCSO and the Chattanooga Police Department. There’s a common phrase, you can’t outrun a radio, however, in Hamilton County, you won’t outrun partnerships between law enforcement agencies and our shared commitment to keeping our county safe. Let me be clear, don’t run from law enforcement in Hamilton County. I am grateful for the professional job performed everyday by law enforcement personnel across our county.”

No additional details are available at this time.