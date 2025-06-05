Latest Headlines

1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts

  • Thursday, June 5, 2025

A Criminal Court jury on Thursday night found former Wallace A. Smith Elementary teacher Duane Sanders guilty on all counts.

Sanders, 47, was found guilty of aggravated rape, seven counts of continuous abuse of a child, and seven counts of aggravated sexual battery. Aggravated rape carries a penalty of 15-60 years.

Immediately after the guilty verdicts, Sanders was handcuffed and taken for transport to the county jail. He had been free on bond.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 26 by Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

The jury deliberated over an hour on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Parents of the first graders were on one side of the crowded courtroom for the verdicts, while the family of Sanders was on the other.

Sanders had been charged in connection with nine first grade male students.

The jury heard from both students and parents with testimony that Sanders had put children in his lap and molested them.

During defense testimony, a number of family friends praised the father of five and said he had been around hundreds of children with no incidents.

