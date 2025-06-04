Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged With Financial Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult

A Chattanooga caregiver has been indicted and arrested, following an investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In January, following a referral from the Department of Disability and Aging, agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from August to November of 2024, Jaliyah Truss, 29, a caregiver with TennCare’s CHOICES program, used the victim’s bank card to make more than $25,000 worth of unauthorized, personal purchases.

On May 28, the Hamilton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ms. Truss with one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, one count of credit card fraud, and one count of forgery. On Tuesday, Ms. Truss was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a $40,000 bond.