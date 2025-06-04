Eversole Seeking "Clarity" On County School Budget

The Hamilton County Commissioners have information in hand for next Wednesday's preliminary budget hearing with the Hamilton County School Board, but Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said he did not wait until then to start getting answers.

He said he asked Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson for expenses history dating back to fiscal year 2020, and he’s asked for clarity on vague line items such as “Bonus” and “Other Fringe Benefits.”

“Numbers tell you stories,” Chairman Eversole told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday.

Chairman Eversole said that 63 percent of the county’s $1.1-billion budget goes to the school system, and 50 cents of every dollar collected in Hamilton County sales tax, municipalities included, goes to the school system. That much money requires “singing out of the same hymnal,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the school board,” Chairman Eversole said.

But the commission won’t ask for specific changes, he said, only for more information and clarity. The school board is 100 percent responsible for creating its own budget, he said.

“It’s not about changing numbers,” Chairman Eversole said.

A similar preliminary budget hearing May 19 was cancelled by School Board Chairman Joe Smith, he said.

Chairman Eversole said that teacher salaries are up $78 million, or 34 percent, from 2020, which includes raises and new positions. Teacher salaries are not where they need to be yet, he said. His eye is on the student-teacher ratio, not student-adult ratio, and then cafeteria and school office staff, principal and assistant principal positions, he said.

“I wonder sometimes if we’re overdoing things,” he said; taking away from the classroom. He commented that he admires Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett’s action soon after his election to institute a hiring freeze and reinvest that money in existing deputies.