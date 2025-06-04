Man Shot And Killed During Undercover Narcotics Investigation In Dalton

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night during an undercover narcotics investigation in Dalton.

Detectives from the Dalton Police Department’s Drug Unit were conducting the investigation along with investigators from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office in the area of River Road at the Whitfield County-Murray County line.

Sheriff’s Office officials said that during the investigation, Johnathan Zuccarini pointed a hand gun at the detectives conducting the investigation. In response, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and Dalton Police Department investigators fired at Zuccarini. Zuccarini was transported to Hamilton Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

In accordance with agency policy, the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Any further information regarding this investigation will be released by the GBI. The Dalton Police Department detective involved has been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard practice by department policy in any case of an officer involved shooting.



