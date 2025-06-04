Vols Headed For Super Regional After 11-5 Win Over Wake Forest
Chattanooga Police Officer Facing Multiple Charges In 2 Drunk Driving Crashes

  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Mackenzie Pierre
Mackenzie Pierre

A Chattanooga Police officer was charged after causing two wrecks while intoxicated.

Chattanooga Police responded on Sunday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., to two related two-vehicle crashes—one in the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive and another in the 4300 block of Highway 58. The incidents are being investigated as DUI-related crashes involving an off-duty Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) Neighborhood Policing Officer, Mackenzie Pierre.

Pierre has been charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to yield right of way.

According to preliminary investigation, witness statements, and officer observations, the initial crash occurred at 4200 Bonny Oaks Drive when a blue SUV, driven by Pierre, ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a vehicle that was stationary at the light. The driver of that vehicle followed the SUV along Bonny Oaks Drive. As the SUV attempted to cross Highway 58 to merge onto Highway 153 North, it was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 58. After impact, the SUV traveled across the median and came to rest in the grass at the bottom of the Highway 153 exit ramp

Responding CPD officers identified the driver of the SUV as Officer Pierre and immediately notified CPD’s Traffic/DUI Unit. Pierre showed signs of impairment and was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

No other individuals were transported to the hospital. One person was evaluated on scene by Chattanooga Fire and EMS.

Officer Pierre was placed on administrative leave on Monday. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation. This investigation is separate from the ongoing traffic and criminal investigation. Officer Pierre was off duty and not operating a city-owned vehicle at the time of the incident. He was hired by the Chattanooga Police Department in August 2019.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

