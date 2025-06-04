Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAVERS, MCKENZIE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|BRUCE, SHARON ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/20/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|CHANCE, JONATHAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX READ, ELIZABETH JANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ROBBERY
|
|DRURY, DANIEL FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
|
|FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOPP, TERRY LOU
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, GRAYLON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS
|
|MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EMPLOYMENT OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONROE, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MONTGOMERY, SEAN DORRELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PAYNE, JAMISON LARKIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|ROBINSON, NAJI DEOVAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|STOUT, MICHAEL LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, JOSEPH WILSON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRUSS, JALIYAH LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FORGERY
|
|UKWUOMA, STANLEY I
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|VALDEZ, MONSARRAT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|