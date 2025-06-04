Vols Headed For Super Regional After 11-5 Win Over Wake Forest
Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEAVERS,MCKENZIE RUTH
870 VINE ST APT 46 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN,WALLACE BRENT
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BRUCE,SHARON ANNETTE
1057 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURROW,DUSTIN ALEXANDER
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

CARTER,JUSTIN MICHAEL
648 CHOCTAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHANCE,JONATHAN BLAKE
4980 EAST GEORGIA AVE WHITWILL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COX READ,ELIZABETH JANE
2192 ASHFORD VILLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRUZ,NICOLE
9005 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIELEY,THOMAS RAY
4606 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DANIELEY,THOMAS RAY
4606 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIELEY,THOMAS RAY
4606 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DILLARD,MALEK OMARI
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBBERY

DONOVAN,JEREMY DEAN
455 HWY 301 SOUTH TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

DONOVAN,JEREMY DEAN
455 HWY 301 SOUTH TRENTON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRURY,DANIEL FLOYD
217 SWEETLAND DRIVE APT 18 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

DUNAWAY,BRIDGETTE RENEE
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

FOX,RICKY GENE
1522 TRASHER PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HEADRICK,MICHAEL DEWAYNE
7710 LEE HWY APT 219 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

HERNANDEZ,SILVESTER
17 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HERNANDEZ,SILVESTER
17 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ILES,ASHLEY BROOKE
1899 MARKET ST DAYTON, 37373
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON,MERCEDES PATRESS
1901 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

JOHNSTON,KAYLA MARIE
7331 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KELLEY,TORRI NICOLE
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KOPP,TERRY LOU
103 VREELEND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEWIS,GRAYLON
870 VINE ST APT 46 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS,KENDAL MARKEL
3803 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS

MANATT,HUNTER AARON LEE
2323 WILSON RD APT J21 KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MAY,KRIS JASON
426 HOMESTEAD AVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MICHAELS,KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

MONROE,NICHOLAS
1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MONTGOMERY,SEAN DORRELL
3603 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MURPHY,KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
3504 E CREST DRIVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

NAVA,SANTOS LAVIANO
2863 CLEO ROSSVILLE BVLD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING

PARIS,COREY JAY
1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PATTON,TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE,JAMISON LARKIN
1697 RED OAK DR APT 168 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ROBINSON,NAJI DEOVAS
915 QUARRY ST ANDERSON, 29624
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ROGERS,JASON LEBRON
227 SUNSHINE LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED ARSON

ROGERS,JASON LEBRON
227 SUNSHINE LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ARSON

STOUT,MICHAEL LLOYD
554 SHERMAN AVE APT B SHARON, 16146
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SWANSON,DEVIN CRAIG
5608 OLD DAYTON PIKE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAYLOR,LADARIUS TRAMELL
3929 SUMMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FEDERAL

THOMAS,DATHAN GEROME
6675 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ARSON
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMAS,JOSEPH WILSON
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TONG,NYAMOUCH LATJOR
7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TRUSS,JALIYAH LATRICE
107 GOODSON AVENUE APT#47 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY

UKWUOMA,STANLEY I
3010 RAVEN TRACE FAIRBURN, 30213
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VALDEZ,MONSARRAT
9005 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHN,TYQUAN LAREAK
3965 STEWARTS LANE NASHVILLE, 37218
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WESTMORELAND,KELVIN LAQUON
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WHITE,RUSSELL KEVIN
6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

WILLIAMS,CIARA NICOLE
110 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY  

Here are the mug shots:

BEAVERS, MCKENZIE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BRUCE, SHARON ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/20/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
CHANCE, JONATHAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX READ, ELIZABETH JANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ROBBERY
DRURY, DANIEL FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KOPP, TERRY LOU
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEWIS, GRAYLON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS
MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EMPLOYMENT OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONROE, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, SEAN DORRELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PAYNE, JAMISON LARKIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
ROBINSON, NAJI DEOVAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
STOUT, MICHAEL LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
THOMAS, JOSEPH WILSON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRUSS, JALIYAH LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FORGERY
UKWUOMA, STANLEY I
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VALDEZ, MONSARRAT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Suffer First WPSL Loss In 2-1 Decision To Decatur FC
  • Sports
  • 6/3/2025
Pewitt Continues Dickson County’s Legacy At Tennessee Junior PGA
Pewitt Continues Dickson County’s Legacy At Tennessee Junior PGA
  • Sports
  • 6/3/2025
City Council Approves $345 Million Budget With $5 Million "Earnest Money" For Fire, Police Raise
City Council Approves $345 Million Budget With $5 Million "Earnest Money" For Fire, Police Raise
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Judge Peck Takes The Bench In Hamilton County, Realizing A Lifelong Goal
Judge Peck Takes The Bench In Hamilton County, Realizing A Lifelong Goal
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Legislation To Crack Down On AI-Generated Child Pornography Signed Into Law
Legislation To Crack Down On AI-Generated Child Pornography Signed Into Law
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEAVERS,MCKENZIE ... more

18-Year Old Shot On Ohls Avenue Monday Night
  • 6/3/2025

Chattanooga Police responded at approximately 8:22 on Monday, to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Ohls Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from a ... more

Hamilton County Property Tax Rate Hits Historic Low, Officials Say
  • 6/3/2025

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Tuesday announced the county’s certified property tax rate: $1.51 per $100 of assessed value. The new rate, down from ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Set For Camp Road
  • 6/3/2025
Eversole, Saying Certain Areas Need To Remain Green, Urges Passage Of Current Plan Hamilton Version
Eversole, Saying Certain Areas Need To Remain Green, Urges Passage Of Current Plan Hamilton Version
  • 6/3/2025
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle Tuesday Morning Sustains Critical Injuries
  • 6/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2025
Marion County Detective Facing Felony Charges
  • 6/2/2025
Opinion
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
  • 6/2/2025
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
  • 6/2/2025
Sports
Pewitt Continues Dickson County’s Legacy At Tennessee Junior PGA
Pewitt Continues Dickson County’s Legacy At Tennessee Junior PGA
  • 6/3/2025
Super Again! #14 Vols Down Demon Deacons To Advance Fifth Straight Super Regional
  • 6/3/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Suffer First WPSL Loss In 2-1 Decision To Decatur FC
  • 6/3/2025
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
  • 6/3/2025
Upcoming Vols Baseball
  • 6/12/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
Chattanooga Cocktail Festival Returns June 27
  • 6/3/2025
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
  • 6/2/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/2/2025
Entertainment
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/29/2025
Last Campfire Concert Canceled
  • 5/29/2025
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
  • 5/29/2025
Opinion
Ron Littlefield: Family Caregivers Need More Support
  • 6/3/2025
Pause And Reconsider Before Demolishing The Medical Arts Building
  • 6/3/2025
God, County And Country - Unite At The Lincoln Day Dinner
  • 6/3/2025
Dining
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Business
TVFCU Brings Full-Service Credit Union Banking To Food City On Lee Highway In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
Consumer Reports Ranks EPB Among America’s Best Internet Providers
  • 6/3/2025
Hannah Wilson Named Future Capital's New Chief Operating Officer
  • 6/3/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts TCSG State Board Meeting June 4-5
GNTC Hosts TCSG State Board Meeting June 4-5
  • 6/3/2025
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
  • 6/2/2025
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
  • 5/30/2025
Living Well
Tennessee Medical Association Installs 171st President Dr. John McCarley Of Chattanooga
Tennessee Medical Association Installs 171st President Dr. John McCarley Of Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2025
CCSO Vs. WCSO Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Set For June 13
CCSO Vs. WCSO Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Set For June 13
  • 6/3/2025
New Report Says Cost Of Living Jumps $8,200 For Hamilton County Families
  • 6/2/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
CBMC’s ‘Operation Timothy’ Offers Way For Fathers To Live Out Their Faith
  • 6/2/2025
Obituaries
Paul Allen Campbell, Sr.
Paul Allen Campbell, Sr.
  • 6/3/2025
Burma C. Quinn
Burma C. Quinn
  • 6/3/2025
Jacqueline Hutto-Cooper
Jacqueline Hutto-Cooper
  • 6/3/2025
Government
Judge Peck Takes The Bench In Hamilton County, Realizing A Lifelong Goal
Judge Peck Takes The Bench In Hamilton County, Realizing A Lifelong Goal
  • 6/3/2025
Legislation To Crack Down On AI-Generated Child Pornography Signed Into Law
Legislation To Crack Down On AI-Generated Child Pornography Signed Into Law
  • 6/3/2025
Loose Horses Corralled By Owners - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/3/2025