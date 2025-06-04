Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BEAVERS, MCKENZIE RUTH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/13/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, WALLACE BRENT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BRUCE, SHARON ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/20/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING CHANCE, JONATHAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX READ, ELIZABETH JANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBBERY DRURY, DANIEL FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/20/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

FOX, RICKY GENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KOPP, TERRY LOU

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEWIS, GRAYLON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/06/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS

MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EMPLOYMENT OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONROE, NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/19/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MONTGOMERY, SEAN DORRELL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PAYNE, JAMISON LARKIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/12/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT ROBINSON, NAJI DEOVAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE STOUT, MICHAEL LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

FEDERAL

THOMAS, JOSEPH WILSON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TRUSS, JALIYAH LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/21/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FORGERY UKWUOMA, STANLEY I

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VALDEZ, MONSARRAT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



