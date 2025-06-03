18-Year Old Shot On Ohls Avenue Monday Night

Chattanooga Police responded at approximately 8:22 on Monday, to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Ohls Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was driving on Ohls Avenue when individuals from a group standing near the street shot at his vehicle, striking him.



