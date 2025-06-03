City Council Approves $345 Million Budget With $5 Million "Earnest Money" Tow Fire, Police Raise

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 8-0 to approve on first reading a $345 million budget that includes $5 million in "earnest money" toward a raise for sworn fire and police officers.

Cost of the fire and police raise has been put at between $17.5 million and $20 million - leaving a large gap yet to be filled. Councilman Chip Henderson said the exact amount needed is not yet known.

The $5 million, which is to be put in a separate, temporary account, would come from reducing amounts set aside for contingencies and for (R&R) repair and replace. Contingencies was trimmed to $950,156 and R&R to $1 million.

Kevin Roig, chief of staff for Mayor Tim Kelly, said the goal is for the city to find an additional $5 million in savings, though he said that will be difficult.

Any overage apparently would require a property tax increase.

Several Council members said they want to lessen the effect on taxpayers, with Chair Jenny Hill noting the big assessment jumps on homes in her district.

Councilman Ron Elliott said, "We should not put all this burden on the taxpayers alone."

Councilman Jeff Davis said, "We need to find every savings we can before we even consider a tax increase."

Councilman Cody Harvey said, "We need to open the hood and see if we can find more savings."

Councilman Henderson said, "I am deeply concerned about the many families who are already one emergency away from catastrophe."

Concerning the contingency, Mr. Roig said the administration had been hoping to bring it up to a more comfortable level this year. He said the average is about $600,000 paid out per year, but he said it has been as high as $1.9 million.

He said additional cuts might get into such items as eliminating positions that are now vacant.