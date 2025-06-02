Marion County Detective Facing Felony Charges

Latest Headlines

  Monday, June 2, 2025

 A chief detective with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is facing felony charges following an investigation by TBI special agents.

At the request of the 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents began investigating suspicions about forged signatures on the Sex Offender Registry forms.  Robert Hargis (DOB 2/10/1971) served as the Sex Offender Registry Compliance Officer for the Marion County Sherriff’s office and was responsible for obtaining the required signatures from registered offenders to confirm legal compliance. Through the course of the investigation agents determined several of the signatures on sex offender documents were falsified.  

On Tuesday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment charging Hargis with two counts of Official Misconduct and eight counts of Tampering with Government Records.  He turned himself into the Marion County Jail where his bond was set at $25,000.  He has since bonded out of jail.  District Attorney General Lynch voluntarily recused herself from the case.  District Attorney General Pro Tem D. Michael Dunavant of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in Nashville was appointed to prosecute the case by the courts. 

Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
Lady Vols Drop Semifinal Matchup To Texas, 2-0, As CWS Quest Ends
Chattanooga Public Works Department Announces Summer Youth Employment Program
Red Bank Announces June Schedule For Active Older Adult Classes
Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields 4 Arrests
Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields 4 Arrests
An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, The Soddy Daisy Police Department, ... more

2nd Ridgeland High School Student Arrested In Social Media Post Investigation
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday that a second 16-year-old Ridgeland High School student has been charged after making a threatening post on Snapchat that referenced the ... more

City Stepping Up With $6 Million To Help Fill Funding Gap Faced By CHA
Chattanooga Housing Authority Executive Director Betsy McCright said the city has agreed to provide $6 million for an unexpected funding gap for projects that are already underway on the Westside. ... more

Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On I-75
Woman Falls 50 Feet Off Leggett Trail After Bluff Gives Way
Robin Smith To Give Additional Help To The Government; Her Sentencing Delayed To Oct. 24
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
We Need More Joe Smiths And Fewer Jeff Eversoles
State Rep. Greg Vital End Of Session Update
Lady Vols Drop Semifinal Matchup To Texas, 2-0, As CWS Quest Ends
Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
Lady Vols Stay Alive In College World Series
#14 Vols Fall Short Against Demon Deacons, Will Play Decisive Game Seven On Monday Night
Lookouts Drop Final Game Of Series To Columbus
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Is June 14
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Last Campfire Concert Canceled
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Heart Of Georgia Vending
Gas Prices Drop 9.4 Cents In Chattanooga
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tom Glenn
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In May
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
McCallie School Teacher Among 4 State Finalists Of TDOE Presidential Teaching Awardees
New Report Says Cost Of Living Jumps $8,200 For Hamilton County Families
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 25
Auditions Heat Up For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga As Past Contestant Takes National Spotlight
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
CBMC’s ‘Operation Timothy’ Offers Way For Fathers To Live Out Their Faith
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
"I'm Going To Do My Part By Following Jesus" Is Topic Sunday At MVCOG
Karen Charlene Arrowood
Irma McCaleb
Albert L. Smith, Jr.
City Of Chattanooga Launches FY 2026 Neighborhood Action Grant To "Support Community Identity And Pride"
Gracyn Gordon Joins Hamilton County Sheriff's Public Relations Office
Man Tries To Pass Counterfeit Money - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
