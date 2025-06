Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY LADEERRICK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BLEVINS, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION CARTWRIGHT, SABRINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/13/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT CASEY, RICKY STORM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COOK, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY DEWS, ARMOND JARVE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION ELLISON, DAMEION KYWAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/19/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION ROBBERY GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION GLADDEN, KASANDRA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE HAMPTON, NOAH TYLER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT HAYNES, KARA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLT, ANNA MARIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KING, JASON ALDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KNIGHT, CHYNA A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/25/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LIVLEY, DAVID JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST LOPEZ, DANIEL S

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/05/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MABE, TUCKER GRAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/21/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION MAY, KRIS JASON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKINLEY, COURTNEY TAWAUN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MOORE, FORREST LANGLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/15/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOWELL, REBEKAH GRACE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PIERRE, MACKENZIE COLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

PORTER, CURTIS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR

POSSESSION OF PHENDIMETRAZINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV

POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FEL

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO RHODES, VANESSA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, JOHN MARION

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION SMITH, AARON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/15/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING

PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/03/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

ARSON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UDOH, NATCHEZ NMN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UPSHAW, COVONTO DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VARGAS, SILVIA PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VAZQUEZ, FIDENCIO CASTILLO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY