Hamilton County Property Tax Rate Hits Historic Low

Certified Tax Rate Drops To $1.51—Lowest Since 1941

  • Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Tuesday announced the county’s certified property tax rate: $1.51 per $100 of assessed value. The new rate, down from $2.23, marks the lowest property tax rate since 1941. 

“Following the four-year countywide reappraisal, we’re proud to announce the lowest certified property tax rate Hamilton County has seen in more than 80 years,” said Marty Haynes, Assessor of Property. “While property values have increased substantially over the last four years, most property owners—about two-thirds—will pay lower or about the same in county property taxes when compared to their 2024 property taxes.”

State law requires a lower certified tax rate to prevent a windfall from rising appraisals, and while local governments can still raise taxes to capture increased property values, Hamilton County is choosing to lower and maintain the historic low rate.

“We’re proud that our proposed fiscal year 2026 budget is now based on the lowest property tax rate in 84 years,” said County Mayor Wamp. “This is a result of careful planning and a steady focus on running county government as efficiently as possible.”

The new certified rate will be reflected on property tax bills issued in the fall of 2025.

 

18-Year Old Shot On Ohls Avenue Monday Night
  • 6/3/2025

Chattanooga Police responded at approximately 8:22 on Monday, to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Ohls Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from a ... more

  • 6/3/2025

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Tuesday announced the county’s certified property tax rate: $1.51 per $100 of assessed value. The new rate, down from ... more

Collegedale Adjusts 2024-2025 Budget By $1,687,000; Emergency Repairs Set For Camp Road
  • 6/3/2025

The Collegedale commission passed the city’s 2025-2026 budget unanimously on the second reading, with no additional discussion at the commission meeting Monday night. Revenue for the year is ... more

