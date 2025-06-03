Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle Tuesday Morning Sustains Critical Injuries

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Sequoyah Access Road.Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Sequoyah Access Road at approximately 6 a.m. for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the roadway.The preliminary investigation indicates a bicyclist wearing dark clothing without lighting or reflectors was struck by a truck turning onto Smith Morgan Road.The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be critical injuries.The incident remains under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.