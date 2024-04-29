Convicted Felon Arrested Again On Friday

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy assigned to the downtown patrol initiative conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for its expired registration on Friday, around 8:30 p.m.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the plate did not belong to the vehicle and the driver’s license was revoked.

A strong odor of marijuana was noted by the HCSO deputy, and as the vehicle was being searched, the suspect admitted to being in possession of a loaded shotgun, which was safely recovered along with loose ammunition.

The suspect, Cedric Conner, is a previously convicted felon who was charged with aggravated assault in 2004 when he had shot someone.

Conner is being charged with unlawful removal of registration, driving on a revoked license, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center without incident.