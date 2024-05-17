Latest Headlines

Man, 42, Gets Suspended 3-Year Sentence For Statutory Rape That Left 15-Year-Old Girl Pregnant

  Friday, May 17, 2024

A 42-year-old man, who was charged in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant, has been given a suspended three-year prison sentence.

William Whitaker, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape.

Police said the girl was questioned about who the father was and she claimed it was a former boyfriend. She said it happened before COVID began and when no one was living in a small house on their property. However, police said, according to her due date, it happened in May of 2020.

Whitaker was brought in for questioning and first said he had no sexual contact with the girl.

Later, he admitted that she had come in the back door leading directly to the bedroom and they began kissing, then had sex.

He said that continued to happen until about a month or two prior to his arrest.

A 42-year-old man, who was charged in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant, has been given a suspended three-year prison sentence. William Whitaker, 42, pleaded guilty

