Latest Headlines

CARTA - "On The Brink Of Going Out Of Business" - Seeks To Woo City, County Help; Cashless Fare Boxes Eyed

  • Friday, May 17, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

As millions in federal pandemic relief funds begin to dry up and local funding continues to stagnate, CARTA Chairman Johan de Nysschen encouraged the board of commissioners to re-kindle relationships with county and city officials, the “custodians of funding,” he said.

“We are going to have to engage,” he told them Thursday at their May meeting. “I think that we need to have a very carefully crafted approach now.”

“We are on the brink of going out of business. That's what it means. That’s what ‘fiscal cliff’ means,” he said, but “I can’t imagine that Chattanooga would contemplate a future without CARTA.”

Mr. de Nysschen said that funding from the county and city has remained flat for five years, in effect a 20 percent funding decrease and “erosion of purchasing power.”

President and CEO Charles Frazier, who was hired in January, presented a few solutions in his First 100 Days report to the board.

He prioritized composing a compelling strategic plan to attract funding from local government and other partners, he said. He also listed a separate Incline Railway master plan and paying for a CARTA-wide initial infrastructure design.

Mr. Frazier told the board that CARTA must also fix its foundation by adding new key staff positions and modifying its routes. He wants new data, gathered with modern technology, to assess efficiency and possible expansion zones for fixed routes, Care-A-Van paratransit service and the CARTA Go microtransit service.

“If you’re not measuring it, we can’t manage it,” he said.

“The opportunities for success are abundant,” Mr. Frazier said, but “the foundation of the organization must be fixed first.” Mr. Frazer said funding partners and investors want evidence that CARTA is controlling costs and eliminating waste.

The term “fiscal cliff” emerged in February as Mr. de Nysschen questioned the sustainability of the transit agency’s new and problematic on-demand microtransit service, CARTA Go.

Chairman de Nysschen labeled CARTA’s fiscal cliff an “existential threat.”

“Saving isn’t enough,” he said.

Mr. Frazier had told the board in March that CARTA has been getting by with the use of one-time federal ARPA funds, but those are running out. The amount remaining is just over $4 million. CARTA received a total $10,784,808 in ARPA funds to help navigate through the COVID pandemic.

Despite the fiscal woes, the CARTA board passed a 2024-2025 budget that tops $31 million - an increase of 12.67 percent from current spending. It relies on $1,126,523 of ARPA funds.

Raising prices for Incline tickets

CARTA will host a pubic hearing regarding an increase in Incline tickets, from $15 to $20 for adults and from $7 to $10 for children. The increase hits a pre-determined cap of 25 percent, plus a $1.25 ticket charge for capital expenses.

In talks with Rock City, the park had recommended offering an Incline annual pass for $75, which would include parking at the St. Elmo lot, it was stated.

The hearing is May 22 at 5 p.m. at the CARTA Shuttle Park South conference room on Market Street by the Choo Choo.

Incline “keeps the lights on” 

CARTA General Manager of Planning and Grants Phil Pugliese reported that the Incline lost $150,000 in sales, or 48 percent, in April. The attraction was closed for 18 days in the month to replace the main cable.

Chairman de Nysschen blasted the decision to perform the maintenance in “high season,” but Mr. Frazier said delays in the cable’s delivery had made the schedule unavoidable.

“Seriously the Incline is the largest source of our revenue,” Chairman de Nysschen said. “It keeps the lights on.”

Expanding the city’s paid parking zone

CARTA will ask City Council to approve expansion of the paid parking zone. Then the CARTA board will vote more specifically where and how to expand it, adding to CARTA’s parking revenue.

CARTA CFO Sonja Sparks reported that parking revenues were up $81,000 in April due to the fifty cent-per-hour increase in metered parking fees, effective Oct. 1, 2023.

The board discussed ways to fill available parking to capacity.

“There is a lot of availability in our lots,” said board member Corey Evatt.

The CARTA operations committee will present a comprehensive study of parking expansion in June which will address signage, real-time inventory technology and long-term agreements with local hotels.

New fare boxes

The board voted unanimously to support Mr. Frazier’s first two steps toward new fare boxes, which might eventually mean cashless buses.

Mr. Frazier recommended that CARTA conduct its own Title VI study to evaluate local accessibility with cashless buses. He also asked for a mobile ticketing pilot program.

“We don’t want people to be inconvenienced and end up without access,” Chairman de Nysschen said.

Mr. Frazier said that “a new fare-collection system” was presented to him as a priority when he was hired, but replacements for the fare boxes CARTA has now aren’t available to buy, it was stated.

“I’m hearing from the board we should do this quickly,” he said.

The cashless study would set the purchase of fare boxes back by six to eight months, said Annie Powell. Ms. Powell is the director of grants, technology and research and the DBE coordinator.

But the road to cashless buses may be even longer than that.

In her presentation comparing pricing and services of different fare boxes, Ms. Powell held up as system examples Dayton, Ohio, and Knoxville. She said Dayton is the only city in the nation with cashless fare boxes onboard its buses, a system it implemented in 2021, and Knoxville plans to finish converting to cashless this fall.

Mr. Frazier and Mr. de Nysschen hinted that cashless buses will soon become the norm in the rest of the country.

Board member Corey Evatt said buying fare boxes first would put the cart before the horse.

CARTA looks to Knoxville, whose transition has required a new bus terminal, hubs, ticket vending machines, and other infrastructure. Knoxville works with Masabi, a fare collection firm that has partnerships with retailers who sell bus tickets and reload smartcards.

“This is a big undertaking and I just don’t know that we are ready to entertain the conversation,” he said. “We do not have the infrastructure available for people.”

“The reliance on cash is huge,” he said.

Mr. Evatt said Masabi’s prefab system may not fit Hamilton County. All of downtown Chattanooga only has three Masabi retailers, he said: One Dollar General, one Circle K and one Speedway, not to mention the cost of a new bus terminal, hubs and ticket vending machines throughout the route.

Latest Headlines
CARTA - "On The Brink Of Going Out Of Business" - Seeks To Woo City, County Help; Cashless Fare Boxes Eyed
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2024
Randy Smith: The Loss Of A Hero
Randy Smith: The Loss Of A Hero
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2024
Joe Mahler Joins St. Andrew’s - Sewanee School As Cross Country Coach
Joe Mahler Joins St. Andrew’s - Sewanee School As Cross Country Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2024
Man, 42, Gets Suspended 3-Year Sentence For Statutory Rape That Left 15-Year-Old Girl Pregnant
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2024
Man Who Left Another Man In Critical Condition After Highway 153 Road Rage Stabbing Gets 3-Year Term
Man Who Left Another Man In Critical Condition After Highway 153 Road Rage Stabbing Gets 3-Year Term
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2024
Suto, Williams Lead Lee To 24-7 South Regional Baseball Win
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2024
Breaking News
Man, 42, Gets Suspended 3-Year Sentence For Statutory Rape That Left 15-Year-Old Girl Pregnant
  • 5/17/2024

A 42-year-old man, who was charged in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant, has been given a suspended three-year prison sentence. William Whitaker, 42, pleaded guilty ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILA-NOLASCO, AYLIN D 4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Charges Reduced To Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Case In Which Officers Were Caught In Crossfire
  • 5/16/2024

Charges have been lowered from attempted first-degree murder to attempted second-degree murder in a case in which three undercover gun team officers were caught in a crossfire. The incident ... more

Breaking News
Water Cannons Greet May 16 Nonstop Flight From Las Vegas To Chattanooga
Water Cannons Greet May 16 Nonstop Flight From Las Vegas To Chattanooga
  • 5/16/2024
2 Emergency Road Closings Announced
  • 5/16/2024
County Schools Seek $20 Million More; Tourism Group Wants 93% Of Hotel/Motel Tax; Juvenile Court Asking Salary Bumps
  • 5/16/2024
Johnathan Kealon Named Rhea County Veterans Service Officer
  • 5/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2024
Opinion
A 32-Year Teaching Career Comes To An End
  • 5/16/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Thank You To First Responders Who Helped Alexian Village
  • 5/17/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/17/2024
Save Moccasin Bend
  • 5/17/2024
Sports
Mocs Softball Takes On 15 Seed Florida State In NCAA Regional Friday
  • 5/16/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Wins Honors As Best Hole No. 12
The Elite 18: Black Creek Wins Honors As Best Hole No. 12
  • 5/16/2024
Randy Smith: The Loss Of A Hero
Randy Smith: The Loss Of A Hero
  • 5/17/2024
Lookouts Lose To The Barons On A Walk Off
  • 5/16/2024
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
  • 5/16/2024
Happenings
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Is Sunday
  • 5/15/2024
HCSO To Co-Host 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Friday
  • 5/16/2024
Did You Know? Choice Lanes
Did You Know? Choice Lanes
  • 5/16/2024
Upcoming Chattanooga Special Events
  • 5/17/2024
Hixson High School Staff Talk About Career Pathway Programs At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Hixson High School Staff Talk About Career Pathway Programs At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/17/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/16/2024
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
  • 5/16/2024
Opinion
A 32-Year Teaching Career Comes To An End
  • 5/16/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Thank You To First Responders Who Helped Alexian Village
  • 5/17/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee's April Unemployment Rate Matches Record Low
  • 5/16/2024
Georgia Employment Hits All-Time High Amid April Job Surge
  • 5/16/2024
School Bus Involved In Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
CSCC Hosts 2nd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
CSCC Hosts 2nd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
  • 5/16/2024
Southern Adventist University Sweeps Medals At SkillsUSA
Southern Adventist University Sweeps Medals At SkillsUSA
  • 5/16/2024
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
  • 5/15/2024
Living Well
Rhea County Acknowledges Apraxia Speech Day
Rhea County Acknowledges Apraxia Speech Day
  • 5/16/2024
Chattanooga Heart Institute Welcomes New Cardiologist And Cardiothoracic Surgeon
Chattanooga Heart Institute Welcomes New Cardiologist And Cardiothoracic Surgeon
  • 5/16/2024
Erlanger Leader Misty Brackett Elected As President Of HFMA’s Tennessee Chapter
Erlanger Leader Misty Brackett Elected As President Of HFMA’s Tennessee Chapter
  • 5/16/2024
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
  • 5/16/2024
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
  • 5/14/2024
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
  • 5/13/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Clothes Make The Man!" Well, Yes And No
Bob Tamasy: "Clothes Make The Man!" Well, Yes And No
  • 5/16/2024
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
  • 5/13/2024
Obituaries
Andrea Miller Brady
Andrea Miller Brady
  • 5/17/2024
Robert "Bobby" Earl Dyar, Jr.
Robert "Bobby" Earl Dyar, Jr.
  • 5/17/2024
Pascal Eugene Keel, Jr.
Pascal Eugene Keel, Jr.
  • 5/17/2024