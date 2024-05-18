Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BULLARD, TOMMY JOHN
304 CEDAR BRANCH TRAIL WINSTON, 27105
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL
3458 CHANDLER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES
9603 OCOEE ST APT C OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, BILLY MILES
244 GAMBLE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
414 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
COX, WILLIE ROY
6211 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW
465 TIMBERLANDS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
553 WHITEPOINT AVE MEMPHIS, 381095923
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CULVER, RAY MACIDAN
3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEBUSK, MAKENZIE CAROLINE
779 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE
1698 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLINN, NOAH GRANT
1154 GREEN GROVE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, TYNEACE M
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113760
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GORDON, PHELIX MEON
610 W 13TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023706
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN M
1701 N CONCORD RD APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKENZIE, JEMIYAH DENISE
5119 LANTANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161832
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500
MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN
6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 373432925
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
3903 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARDUE, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
1166 ENGLES CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PITTMAN, KASEY
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POLLARD, DANIELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHAW, ROBERT LEE
2508 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 373434239
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKLAND, CARLTON DEWAYNE
2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY
2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071209
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORANT, MARQUELL DEANDRE
551 NORTH EAST 7TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, JOSHUA DARREN
175 IDLEBROCK DR FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA
2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
