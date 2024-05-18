Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, May 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BULLARD, TOMMY JOHN 
304 CEDAR BRANCH TRAIL WINSTON, 27105 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL 
3458 CHANDLER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES 
9603 OCOEE ST APT C OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, BILLY MILES 
244 GAMBLE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS 
414 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

COX, WILLIE ROY 
6211 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW 
465 TIMBERLANDS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA 
553 WHITEPOINT AVE MEMPHIS, 381095923 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CULVER, RAY MACIDAN 
3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DEBUSK, MAKENZIE CAROLINE 
779 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE 
1698 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLINN, NOAH GRANT 
1154 GREEN GROVE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, TYNEACE M 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113760 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORDON, PHELIX MEON 
610 W 13TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023706 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE 
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN M 
1701 N CONCORD RD APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL 
7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKENZIE, JEMIYAH DENISE 
5119 LANTANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161832 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500

MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN 
6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 373432925 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
3903 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARDUE, MONTRELL DEWAYNE 
1166 ENGLES CLARKSVILLE, 37042 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ 
3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PITTMAN, KASEY 
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POLLARD, DANIELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH 
1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHAW, ROBERT LEE 
2508 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
522 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 373434239 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, CARLTON DEWAYNE 
2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY 
2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071209 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORANT, MARQUELL DEANDRE 
551 NORTH EAST 7TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, JOSHUA DARREN 
175 IDLEBROCK DR FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA 
2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

