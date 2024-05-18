Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BULLARD, TOMMY JOHN

304 CEDAR BRANCH TRAIL WINSTON, 27105

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL

3458 CHANDLER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES

9603 OCOEE ST APT C OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, BILLY MILES

244 GAMBLE RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS

414 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



COX, WILLIE ROY

6211 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW

465 TIMBERLANDS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA

553 WHITEPOINT AVE MEMPHIS, 381095923

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CULVER, RAY MACIDAN

3432 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEBUSK, MAKENZIE CAROLINE

779 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE

1698 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLINN, NOAH GRANT

1154 GREEN GROVE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILBERT, TYNEACE M

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113760

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GORDON, PHELIX MEON

610 W 13TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023706

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

6021 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 373433763

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN M

1701 N CONCORD RD APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCKENZIE, JEMIYAH DENISE

5119 LANTANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161832

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $2500



MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN

6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 373432925

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON

3903 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PARDUE, MONTRELL DEWAYNE

1166 ENGLES CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ

3125 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374153048

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



PITTMAN, KASEY

2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



POLLARD, DANIELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH

1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHAW, ROBERT LEE

2508 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

522 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 373434239

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STRICKLAND, CARLTON DEWAYNE

2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



THOMPSON, ROBERT HENRY

2413 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071209

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TORANT, MARQUELL DEANDRE

551 NORTH EAST 7TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, JOSHUA DARREN

175 IDLEBROCK DR FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA

2600 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



