Latest Headlines

Man Who Left Another Man In Critical Condition After Highway 153 Road Rage Stabbing Gets 3-Year Term

  • Friday, May 17, 2024

A man who stabbed another man at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 has been given a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder and reckless driving were dismissed against Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, who was 38 at the time of the incident in June 2021.

Police at the time said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he was slowing down due to traffic congestion when Stewart sped up behind him.

He said he tapped his brakes to get Stewart's attention. He said Stewart then swerved around him and began throwing items at him from his car.

The victim said he tried to get away but got caught in traffic on Highway 153. He said Stewart got out of his car and started banging on the window of his car. He said they then got into a fight and Stewart pulled a knife.

Police said Stewart was trying to check himself into a hospital for psychological treatment at the time of his arrest.

Stewart got another four-year suspended sentence for an incident three weeks earlier in which he was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and the other cases were dismissed.

 
             
             
             

