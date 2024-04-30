Arrest Made In Murder At Chattanooga Skate Park; Police Say Victim Was Trying To Retrieve Friend's Gun

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting at the Chattanooga Skate Park that happened April 12.

Demetre Tayshaun Isaac, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Buttram. He was arrested in Montgomery, Ala.

Police said the incident began when a large crowd went from Southside Social to the Skate Park once the club closed "to continue to party."

Police said there was an argument between individuals in a silver Infiniti G37 and a Chevy Malibu.

They said a black male in a bright-colored hoody was involved in the argument. He was later identified as Isaac and was picked from a photo lineup.

Police said a white male, Travis Belcher, was seen with a handgun in his pants throughout the evening.

Police said the man in the bright-colored hoody took the gun from him, and Buttram was trying to get it back when he was shot.

Belcher said the gun taken from him was a Glock 19 Gen 3, 9mm. There were four 9mm cartridge casings found at the murder scene.

Isaac, of 1304 Tacoa Ave., is also charged with felony reckless endangerment.