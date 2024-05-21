Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
4549 ALABAMA AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374091617
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25th St Chattanooga, 374045812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STALKING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOX, RICKY GENE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ROGERS, DANIELLE
2014 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WILSON, CHLOE REECE
605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122939
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
Here are the mug shots:
|BATES, DEREK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CASLIN, MARK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|COLE, MARIAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CRAIG, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, PRESTON SHAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/27/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|GOLSON, CALEB JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- STALKING
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
|
|HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HILL, ANSLEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLOWAY, BILLIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
|
|JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
|
|KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MANSEL, CHASTITY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|MAY, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERRY, JANA DELYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)
|
|PINES, KIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
|
|TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TWITTY, ANGEL SHNEICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|