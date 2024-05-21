Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
4549 ALABAMA AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374091617
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BATES, DEREK ALAN
6409 FOREST MEADE DR HIXSON, 373433275
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BATES, NICOLE BRAGG
6409 FORREST MEADE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CASLIN, MARK LEBRON
1123 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

COLE, MARIAH NICOLE
4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25th St Chattanooga, 374045812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STALKING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRAIG, JOSHUA
109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, PRESTON SHAY
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

FOX, RICKY GENE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOLSON, CALEB JOSHUA
1436 CAROUSEL ROAD HIXSON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 06 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HILL, ANSLEY GRACE
769 BURNSIDE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, WILLIAM
5112 SKILLERN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLOWAY, BILLIE DARLENE
3503 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE
5154 CHESTNUT RD APT 2 APSION, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD

KENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
4512 ROGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374161944
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MANSEL, CHASTITY BROOKE
506 Mission Ridge Rd Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

MAY, ANGELA MICHELLE
538 MARKET STREET UNIT 6 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, JANA DELYNN
6812 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)

PINES, KIA NICOLE
3601 15TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ROGERS, DANIELLE
2014 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILLIAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT

TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
2803 WINDTHRUSH DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWITTY, ANGEL SHNEICE
5424 LOCUST LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
206 MAPLEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE
1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063004
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL LYNN
3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, CHLOE REECE
605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122939
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

