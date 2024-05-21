Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374091617

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BATES, DEREK ALAN

6409 FOREST MEADE DR HIXSON, 373433275

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BATES, NICOLE BRAGG

6409 FORREST MEADE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CASLIN, MARK LEBRON

1123 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

1904 E 25th St Chattanooga, 374045812

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STALKING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CRAIG, JOSHUA

109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, PRESTON SHAY

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



FOX, RICKY GENE

1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGOLSON, CALEB JOSHUA1436 CAROUSEL ROAD HIXSON, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEHAITH, ANAYA LEIGH1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 06 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGUNLAWFUL EXPOSUREHARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHILL, ANSLEY GRACE769 BURNSIDE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILL, WILLIAM5112 SKILLERN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLLOWAY, BILLIE DARLENE3503 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNEDY, GABRIEL MICHELLE5154 CHESTNUT RD APT 2 APSION, 37302Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARDKENNEDY, KATRINA HOPE1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSKIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL4512 ROGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSLEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374161944Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMANSEL, CHASTITY BROOKE506 Mission Ridge Rd Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,MAY, ANGELA MICHELLE538 MARKET STREET UNIT 6 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, JANA DELYNN6812 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPETTIT, MARC ANTHONY121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)PINES, KIA NICOLE3601 15TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTREEHER, ANDREW DENNIS2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSECOND DEGREE MURDERSELL OF METHAMPHETAMINEROGERS, DANIELLE2014 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILLIAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTTINKER, PENNY MICHELLE2803 WINDTHRUSH DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TWITTY, ANGEL SHNEICE5424 LOCUST LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY206 MAPLEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063004Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL LYNN3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, CHLOE REECE605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122939Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

