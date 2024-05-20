Latest Headlines

Wanted Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Tense Standoff

  • Monday, May 20, 2024
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit was involved  in a manhunt and tense standoff that ended with the suspect in custody on Monday.
 
The manhunt was for a wanted suspect in an aggravated rape case. HCSO Criminal Warrants detectives, in a collaborative effort with Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigators, were able to locate the suspect at an address in Bradley County. 
 
The suspect, Ayodeji Olamide Ajayi, 35, refused to surrender to law enforcement.
HCSO detectives made contact with the suspect via phone and advised him to surrender.
 
The suspect made statements that he would not surrender, that he had a gun, and that he was going to act in a way that would force law enforcement to kill him.
 
A tense and lengthy standoff ensued, however, HCSO detectives were able to maintain contact with Ajayi and persuaded him to peacefully surrender. Ajayi was found to be in possession of a toy BB pistol that closely resembled a real firearm. 
 
He was then taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without further incident.
 
Ajayi had several active felony warrants and is being charged with: 
  • (4) Counts of Aggravated Rape
  • (1) Count of Rape
  • Aggravated Burglary
  • Sexual Battery
  • Aggravated Kidnapping
  • Domestic Assault
The HCSO would also like to thank the Bradley County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the safe resolution of this incident.
No further information is available at this time.
