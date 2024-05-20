Latest Headlines

County Budget Will Not Have A Property Tax Increase

  • Monday, May 20, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Monday proposed a balanced budget for fiscal year 2025 without a property tax increase.

Despite rising healthcare costs and inflationary pressures, the budget "prioritizes key community investments, infrastructure improvements, and new programs supporting families and overdose victims," officials said.

County Mayor Wamp said, “This year’s budget faced significant challenges due to rising healthcare costs and broad inflationary pressures. Nonetheless, we have remained fiscally responsible, ensuring the continued provision of essential services without increasing taxes.

“We have prioritized our county employees to maintain the quality of services for our citizens. I look forward to collaborating with the Hamilton County Commission to implement this budget and support our growing community.”

Key Initiatives in the FY2025 Budget:

Investing in Young Families

? Expansion of the Health Department’s Parents as Teachers (PAT) Program through $800,000 of new grant funding to expand support for at-risk parents.

? Establishment of the Center for Thriving Families to connect parents and children with community resources.

? Nearly $600,000 in increased Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program grant funding allocated for four new nutrition educators to assist low-income families. Expanded Road Improvements

? Additional funding and equipment for the Highway Department to resurface over 40 miles of road and install reflectors on 15 county roads. Overdose Quick Response Team

? Creation of a Quick Response Team led by Hamilton County EMS to support overdose victims and facilitate rehabilitation plans. Upgrades to Community/Senior Centers & Investment in Athletic Facilities

? $2 million investment in community parks, with significant upgrades to the Harrison Center and the Birchwood Community Center. ? Enhancements to youth recreation facilities across the county. Investing in County Employees

? $4.2 million allocated to cover increased health insurance costs, providing more than $2,000 per employee.

? A 2% cost-of-living increase for county employees, with a minimum of $1,000.

? Addition of President’s Day as a holiday for county employees. Riverfront Revitalization & Community Parks

? Preliminary $700,000 commitment to riverfront revitalization and Riverpark upgrades in collaboration with local stakeholders. Commitment to Public Safety

? Funding for new drone software for the Office of Emergency Management and expanded funding for volunteer fire departments.

? Budgeting for six additional School Resource Officers to enhance school safety.

? Supplemental pay for Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

? Expanded funding to support victims of violent crime through Partnership for Families, Children & Adults, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Family Justice Center.

“Despite revenue constraints, we are proud to have prioritized innovative approaches in fighting the opioid crisis, substantial support for parents and young families, new investments in community parks, and an expanded investment into road infrastructure,” said Mayor Wamp.

The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the proposed budget next Wednesday.

Fiscal year 2025 begins on July 1, 2024 and runs through June 30, 2025. 

Latest Headlines
Pair Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Meth Overdose Of Soddy Daisy Man, 62
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
County Budget Will Not Have A Property Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Engel Named Director Of Tennis And Racquet Sports At GPS
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Seven UTC Tennis Players Named To Academic All-District Team
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Opens Two Locations For In-Person Tickets
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Breaking News
Pair Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Meth Overdose Of Soddy Daisy Man, 62
  • 5/20/2024

Two men are being charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 20 death of a 62-year-old Soddy Daisy man. Danny Lee Stamey, a retired roofer, was the victim in the crash. He left behind a ... more

Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in three separate pursuits throughout different areas within the City of Chattanooga. The first pursuit occurred on Saturday, at approximately ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/20/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 14.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/20/2024
Rhea County Rescue Squad Celebrates 60 Years Of Service
Rhea County Rescue Squad Celebrates 60 Years Of Service
  • 5/19/2024
W Road Closed Until Further Notice Due To Rockslide
  • 5/19/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Believe In Tennessee
  • 5/20/2024
Remembering Port Chicago, Ca. And The Port Chicago 50 This Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
  • 5/20/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
  • 5/19/2024
Coach Matt Bollant Returns To Bryan College To Lead Women’s Basketball Program
Coach Matt Bollant Returns To Bryan College To Lead Women’s Basketball Program
  • 5/20/2024
Lookouts Shut Out In Birmingham
  • 5/19/2024
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
  • 5/19/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
Life With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
  • 5/20/2024
Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon Celebrates Kelly McCoy June 1
Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon Celebrates Kelly McCoy June 1
  • 5/20/2024
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
  • 5/17/2024
Artists George Dawnay And Richard Rice To Speak At North River Civic Center May 26
Artists George Dawnay And Richard Rice To Speak At North River Civic Center May 26
  • 5/20/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/20/2024
Entertainment
Alex The Band Returns To The Woodshop This Thursday
Alex The Band Returns To The Woodshop This Thursday
  • 5/20/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
  • 5/20/2024
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
  • 5/17/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
Governor Kemp Signs Dalton Charter Into Law
  • 5/17/2024
Wind River Built Names Stratton Tingle Director Of Market Development & Strategic Partnerships
Wind River Built Names Stratton Tingle Director Of Market Development & Strategic Partnerships
  • 5/20/2024
Tennessee's April Unemployment Rate Matches Record Low
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Awards $17,000 To Students Competing In Inaugural Space Design Challenge
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Awards $17,000 To Students Competing In Inaugural Space Design Challenge
  • 5/20/2024
Herzog Named Presser Award Winner For 2024
Herzog Named Presser Award Winner For 2024
  • 5/20/2024
Kasper Receives Lee’s Excellence In Teaching Award
Kasper Receives Lee’s Excellence In Teaching Award
  • 5/20/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
  • 5/17/2024
Tennessee To Split June Benefits Into Two Payments For SNAP Participants
  • 5/17/2024
Erlanger Family Medicine Adds Dr. Ryan Shibata
  • 5/17/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Outdoors
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
  • 5/17/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
  • 5/16/2024
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
  • 5/14/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
  • 5/19/2024
"I Don't Have To, I Want To, I Will" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/15/2024
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Obituaries
James Robert “Coach” Wulf
James Robert “Coach” Wulf
  • 5/20/2024
Jay Dee Kilgore
Jay Dee Kilgore
  • 5/20/2024
Clara Jean Jordan
  • 5/20/2024