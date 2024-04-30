Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
  • RESISTING ARREST
ALONSO, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BINFORD, TAREEF M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CALDWELL, JOHNNY B
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONDRA, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DOSSETT, JERALYN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON SUPPPORT
FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HALL, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/22/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)


HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAUKT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERKLY CONDUCT)
HAVEN, STEPHEN M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHLEY, ANASTASIA LENELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LASTER, VANESSA SHARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MANSEL, COREY REN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S


MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/17/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PARRY, DANA CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAY, STEVEN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST (PAROLE VIOLATION)
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (COCAINE) (PAROLE VIOLA
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUF PARAHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCOTT, DENVER LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF A WE
TWITTY, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)



