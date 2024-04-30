Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

318 WOODROW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

RESISTING ARREST



AGUSTIN, JAIRO BALDOMAR

1119 PEARSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALONSO, ANIBAL

48 NOEL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

314 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ

237 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE

112 CROSS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



BINFORD, TAREEF M

2708 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

115 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CALDWELL, JOHNNY B

2449 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CONDRA, GEORGE DAVID

3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

11120 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL

1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ARSON

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOSSETT, JERALYN

7255 LEE HWY APT 917 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR

4009 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072822

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE

1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NON SUPPPORT



FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L

32 CHEROKEE ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES

337 OLD BABB RD ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE

555 BENTON STREET CINCINATTI, 45214

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HALL, STEPHANIE D

7911 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART

5337 BLUE OAK DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374161648

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON86332 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE511 FOWLER RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAUKT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERKLY CONDUCT)HAVEN, STEPHEN M9021 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONCOERCION OF WITNESSHELTON, MICHAEL SEAN1309 DARLING CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN2758 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J3010 ADDISON RD Chattanooga, 374061522Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHLEY, ANASTASIA LENELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARLASTER, VANESSA SHARON1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH4312 TROY DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMANSEL, COREY REN10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)MARR, NOAH CALEB325 PINE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIOMAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL2405 PEERLESS RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY9525 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREINDECENT EXPOSURENICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPARRY, DANA CHRISTOPHER32 CHEROKEE ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAMINO RUSBEL, GABRIEL AGUILAR4309 12H AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERAY, QUINDELL1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA3365 SAFFER STREET CINCINATTI, 45205Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAY, STEVEN ERIC2407 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARREST (PAROLE VIOLATION)SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (COCAINE) (PAROLE VIOLAPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE1037 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUF PARAHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCOTT, DENVER LEE1050 COUNTY RD 267 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO1706 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL800 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF A WETWITTY, JASMINE2109 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY UNIT 2 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKEDWARD, TYLER ALLEN4334 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMWAWAK, NICHOLAS JOHNHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYWHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD200 6EAST 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/19/2006

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

RESISTING ARREST ALONSO, ANIBAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BINFORD, TAREEF M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALDWELL, JOHNNY B

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONDRA, GEORGE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DOSSETT, JERALYN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/03/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NON SUPPPORT FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/04/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HALL, STEPHANIE D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/22/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)





HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAUKT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERKLY CONDUCT) HAVEN, STEPHEN M

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

COERCION OF WITNESS HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHLEY, ANASTASIA LENELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR LASTER, VANESSA SHARON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/26/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MANSEL, COREY REN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS) MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S





MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/17/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

INDECENT EXPOSURE NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PARRY, DANA CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/31/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, QUINDELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, STEVEN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST (PAROLE VIOLATION)

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (COCAINE) (PAROLE VIOLA

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/25/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUF PARAHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCOTT, DENVER LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF A WE TWITTY, JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED WARD, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM WHITE, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)





