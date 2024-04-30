Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
318 WOODROW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
RESISTING ARREST
AGUSTIN, JAIRO BALDOMAR
1119 PEARSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ALONSO, ANIBAL
48 NOEL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
314 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
237 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE
112 CROSS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BINFORD, TAREEF M
2708 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
115 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CALDWELL, JOHNNY B
2449 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONDRA, GEORGE DAVID
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
11120 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
1903 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOSSETT, JERALYN
7255 LEE HWY APT 917 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR
4009 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072822
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NON SUPPPORT
FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
32 CHEROKEE ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
337 OLD BABB RD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE
555 BENTON STREET CINCINATTI, 45214
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HALL, STEPHANIE D
7911 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART
5337 BLUE OAK DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374161648
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON
86332 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
511 FOWLER RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAUKT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERKLY CONDUCT)
HAVEN, STEPHEN M
9021 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
COERCION OF WITNESS
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
1309 DARLING CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN
2758 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J
3010 ADDISON RD Chattanooga, 374061522
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHLEY, ANASTASIA LENELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LASTER, VANESSA SHARON
1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH
4312 TROY DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MANSEL, COREY REN
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
MARR, NOAH CALEB
325 PINE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL
2405 PEERLESS RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY
9525 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD
25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 245 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PARRY, DANA CHRISTOPHER
32 CHEROKEE ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMINO RUSBEL, GABRIEL AGUILAR
4309 12H AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAY, QUINDELL
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA
3365 SAFFER STREET CINCINATTI, 45205
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAY, STEVEN ERIC
2407 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST (PAROLE VIOLATION)
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (COCAINE) (PAROLE VIOLA
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
1037 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUF PARAHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCOTT, DENVER LEE
1050 COUNTY RD 267 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO
1706 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
800 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF A WE
TWITTY, JASMINE
2109 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY UNIT 2 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
4334 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
WAWAK, NICHOLAS JOHN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
200 6EAST 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|ALONSO, ANIBAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BENFORD, RASHAWN TAJ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BESS, JEFFERY DELORIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|BINFORD, TAREEF M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CALDWELL, JOHNNY B
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONDRA, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|DAVIS, MAURICE LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DOSSETT, JERALYN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HALL, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/22/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HARROLD, DAPHNY SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAUKT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERKLY CONDUCT)
|
|HAVEN, STEPHEN M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- COERCION OF WITNESS
|
|HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, ANASTASIA LENELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LASTER, VANESSA SHARON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, ANNSLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MANSEL, COREY REN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1000 (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
|
|MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MCCROSKY, KENNY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/17/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATI (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|NICHOLSON, WILLIE ROY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|PARRY, DANA CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RAY, STEVEN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST (PAROLE VIOLATION)
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (COCAINE) (PAROLE VIOLA
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUF PARAHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SCOTT, DENVER LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESION OF A WE
|
|TWITTY, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
|