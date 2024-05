Two men are being charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 20 death of a 62-year-old Soddy Daisy man.

Danny Lee Stamey, a retired roofer, was the victim in the crash. He left behind a daughter and grandchild.

Andrew Dennis Reeher, 45, has been taken into custody.

The indictment says a second man is also charged.

It says the victim died of a meth overdose with the drug provided by the two defendants.