UAW, Chattanooga Volkswagen Pledge Cooperation

  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Officials of the United Auto Workers and Chattanooga Volkswagen have issued a joint statement pledging ongoing cooperation.

The statement says, "The National Labor Relations Board has certified the results of the election in which Volkswagen Chattanooga employees voted for representation by the United Auto Workers.

"Volkswagen and union workers around the world have a long history of successfully building vehicles together, and we are jointly committed to a strong and successful future at Volkswagen Chattanooga with the UAW.

"We share many common goals: providing a positive working environment where employees are well compensated for their hard work building quality vehicles and share in the company’s success.

"Both sides are now focused on collective bargaining and entering negotiations in the spirit of working together to reach a fair agreement and build world-class automobiles together." 

Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
  • Sports
  • 4/30/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2024
Arrest Made In Murder At Chattanooga Skate Park; Police Say Victim Was Trying To Retrieve Friend's Gun
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2024
PGA HOPE Honors Graduates with Inaugural State Tournament
  • Sports
  • 4/30/2024
McCallie Advances In DII-AA East Region Baseball
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL 318 WOODROW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ... more

2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
  • 4/29/2024

Two family members drowned in the waters near Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening. At 7:13 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting two people who were underwater at the popular ... more

Convicted Felon Arrested Again On Friday
  • 4/29/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy assigned to the downtown patrol initiative conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for its expired registration on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Upon ... more

Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
  • 4/29/2024
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
  • 4/29/2024
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
  • 4/29/2024
DA Clayton Fuller Goes On Air Force Active Duty
  • 4/29/2024
Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments
  • 4/29/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (5)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Feeling Exposed
  • 4/27/2024
Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
  • 4/30/2024
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • 4/29/2024
PGA HOPE Honors Graduates with Inaugural State Tournament
  • 4/30/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • 4/29/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Voted As Best Hole No. 6
  • 4/28/2024
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
  • 4/30/2024
Life With Ferris: Doing Something Good
  • 4/29/2024
Ringgold Hosts Dolly Days Festival May 11
  • 4/29/2024
Veterans Appreciation Night At The Lookouts Is May 25
  • 4/30/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 11
  • 4/29/2024
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (5)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
$163 Million In Funding Will Further Expand Broadband
  • 4/30/2024
Quanta Services, Inc. Acquires Sherman+Reilly
  • 4/30/2024
K9 Tracks A Suspect - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/30/2024
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Hamilton County To Partner With Hixson High School On Emergency Medicine Career Pathway
  • 4/30/2024
UTC Commencement Ceremonies Set For Friday And Saturday At McKenzie Arena
  • 4/30/2024
GNTC’s 2024 Spring Commencement Ceremony Set For Thursday
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
  • 4/29/2024
Silverdale Baptist Academy Spends Service Day At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 4/29/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Gran Fondo Hincapie Cycling Tour Set For Friday-Saturday
  • 4/29/2024
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
  • 4/26/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Emma Claire Giles Davenport
  • 4/30/2024
Clyde "Sug" Iles
  • 4/29/2024
Margaret Ann Warrenfells Hogan
  • 4/29/2024