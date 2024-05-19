Matt Hanson (USA) And Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) Take Wins At 2024 Airways Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon

Top professional triathletes from around the world converged in southeastern Tennessee today for the fifth race in the IROMAN Pro Series at the 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon.

Matt Hanson (USA) took the win in the men’s race, overcoming a four-minute deficit on the run to earn his first IRONMAN Pro Series victory, securing maximum points, and taking the overall lead in series. In the women’s professional race Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) earned back-to-back wins with a win today following her victory last weekend at the Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3 Alcúdia-Mallorca, also earning her maximum points and moving up to second place in the overall IRONMAN Pro Series standings.



“It’s always tough to race in the heat like this, because the back half (of the race) tends to slow down a lot,” said Mr.

Place Name (Country) Swim Bike Run Total Time Pro Series Points Event Prize Money 1 Matt Hanson (USA) 24:39 2:04:06 1:09:48 3:41:21 2,500 $7,500 2 Jackson Laundry (CAN) 24:38 1:59:31 1:14:48 3:42:02 2,459 $5,000 3 Trevor Foley (USA) 26:00 1:58:00 1:14:59 3:42:16 2,445 $3,750 4 Antony Costes (FRA) 24:11 1:59:51 1:16:09 3:43:13 2,388 $3.000 5 Colin Szuch (USA) 25:19 2:01:27 1:15:10 3:45:15 2,266 $2,000





Top Five Female Professional Results

Place Name (Country) Swim Bike Run Total Time Pro Series Points Event Prize Money 1 Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) 27:07 2:17:10 1:18:43 4:06:27 2,500 $7,500 2 Jackie Hering (USA) 27:00 2:17:10 1:19:27 4:07:05 2,246 $5,000 3 Sarah True (USA) 25:04 2:19:10 1:22:08 4:10:13 2,274 $3,750 4 Danielle Lewis (USA) 29:04 2:15:58 1:28:54 4:12:06 2,161 $3.000 5 Grace Alexander (USA) 24:58 2:19:16 1:27:21 4:15:04 1,983 $2,000

Hanson. “I cut the lead just about in half right at the beginning of the second lap. I knew that I had a chance if I was able to even split, and I think I negative split (on the run portion). I pushed pretty hard and made a move right before the hill onto the bridge and that is where I could see first and second and gave it a little boost to catch them.”“It was a tough race, and really tactical, which is quite unusual in women’s racing. It was quite fun! The field is so deep and tough, at the moment,” said Ms. Pallant-Browne. Speaking of her second consecutive IRONMAN Pro Series victory, she said, “Obviously that was always the goal, but I knew it would be really tough. I definitely had to dig deep to finish it off today.



The 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon saw 87 of the world’s top professional triathletes compete for a piece of the $50,000 total event pro prize purse, and IRONMAN Pro Series points, as well as two slots per gender to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand on Dec. 14 and 15.

News and Notes

Course best fell yet again today as the top five professional men all broke the existing course best of 3:45:59, set by Ben Kanute (USA) in 2022. Matt Hanson (USA) clocked the fastest time of the day with 03:41:21, with Jackson Laundry (CAN) and Trevor Foley (USA) both following less than a minute behind Hanson.

Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) captured the win in the women’s race with a time of 04:06:27, holding off the chasing Jackie Hering (USA) in the final miles who finished only 38 seconds behind her. Pallant-Browne’s victory moves her 6 spots up into second position in the IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

Matt Hanson (USA) overcame a four-minute deficit to chase down the field and record the fastest run split of the day at 1:09:48. Pallant-Browne (GBR) clocked the fastest run in the women’s race with a time of 1:18:43.

Trevor Foley (USA) recorded the fastest bike time in the men’s pro field with a time of 1:58:00 setting a new bike course best surpassing Jackson Laundry’s bike split of 2:00:29 set in 2022. Lisa Becharas (USA) narrowly edged out Jackie Hering (USA) at the dismount line to record the fastest bike for the women with a time of 2:17:04.

Nicholas Quenet (ZAF) and Jodie Stimpson (GBR) recorded the fastest swim times of 22:43 and 24:56 respectively.

The fastest transition of the day was from Nicholas Quenet (ZAF) in one minute and 08 seconds at T2.

Of the top 10 in the men’s and women’s professional field the United States had the most athletes with 13. Great Britain and Canada had 2 each, while France, Mexico and Japan had 1.

A total of 87 professional triathletes started the race with 44 male pros and 31 female pros finishing fast enough behind the race winner to earn points towards IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

Full results for the 2024 Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon can be found at ironman.com/im703-chattanooga- results. For additional event information, please visit ironman.com/im703-chattanooga.



IRONMAN Pro Series Standings

The IRONMAN Pro Series is a year-long performance-based triathlon race series that will see professional triathletes earn points at 20 select races in 19 locations globally. Open to approximately 1,000 eligible professional triathletes worldwide, the IRONMAN Pro Series ushers in a new era of IRONMAN racing where Every Second Matters with every second behind the race winner equating to a point earned or lost. How it works can be found here.



Victories for Matt Hanson (USA) and Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) ensured both athletes walked away with the maximum IRONMAN Pro Series points available for an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon of 2,500.



Today’s results saw a sizable shift in the IRONMAN Pro Series standings with Matt Hanson (USA) moving three spots up to overtake Patrick Lange (DEU) and snatch the overall lead in the series. A second-place finish helped Jackson Laundry propel nine spots into third spot in the standings, fifth place finisher Colin Szuch (USA) had the biggest leap 19 spots up to make it into 10th position.



Danielle Lewis’ 4th place finish in Chattanooga helped her retain a firm grip on the top spot in the overall standings. Emma Pallant-Browne’s (GBR) win moved her into second position, while results from Kylie Simpson (AUS) and Alice Alberts (USA) moved them into the top 5 in the standings, sitting third and fourth respectively. Jackie Hering’s (USA) second place result pushed her 12 spots into the eighth position in the standings, ahead of her appearance in the next IRONMAN Pro Series event at IRONMAN European Championship Hamburg.

IRONMAN Pro Series Standings – Top Five Female (After five Events)

Rank Name Country Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Points Overall IRONMAN Pro Series Points 1 Danielle Lewis USA 2,161 8,915 2 Emma Pallant-Browne GBR 2,500 6,846 3 Kylie Simpson AUS 1,278 6,241 4 Alice Alberts USA 1,893 6,222 5 Fenella Langridge GBR 0 5,593





IRONMAN Pro Series Standings – Top Five Male (After five Events)

Rank Name Country Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Points Overall IRONMAN Pro Series Points 1 Matt Hanson USA 2,500 8,384 2 Patrick Lange DEU 0 8,236 3 Jackson Laundry CAN 2,459 6,796 4 Paul Schuster DEU 0 6,615 5 Chris Leiferman USA 0 5,848



Full IRONMAN Pro Series standings can be found at proseries.ironman.com.



IRONMAN Pro Series Event Prize Money

In addition to the IRONMAN Pro Series’ $1.7M year-end bonus prize pool, there is an event pro prize purse payout of $2,575,000, distributed across IRONMAN Pro Series events. To date the IRONMAN Pro Series has paid out a total of $400,000 USD. Over $ 2.1 million USD remains to be claimed at the remaining events.



Top Five Female Prize Money Earned (After five events)

Rank Name Country Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanoogaprize purse Total Prize Money 1 Kat Matthews GBR 0 $28,000 2 Emma Pallant-Browne GBR $7,500 $20,000 3 Penny Slater AUS 0 $15,750 4 Paula Findlay CAN 0 $12,500 5 Lotte Wilms NLD 0 $11,000



Top Five Male Prize Money Earned (After five events)

Rank Name Country Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga prize purse Total Prize Money 1 Tomas Rodriguez Hernandez MEX 0 $28,000 2 Patrick Lange DEU 0 $17,500 3 Sam Long USA 0 $17,000 4 Jackson Laundry CAN $5,000 $12,250 5 Clément Mignon FRA 0 $11,000