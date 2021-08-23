 Monday, August 23, 2021 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee National Guard Increases COVID-19 Support To Area Hospitals

Monday, August 23, 2021

Over the weekend, the Tennessee National Guard increased its support to area hospitals across Tennessee as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Aug. 22, at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health, an additional 72 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard begun supporting hospital staff with medics and administrative personnel. The Guardsman can work in many types of hospital units and help with various administrative tasks as required by the individual hospital.

The medical centers receiving National Guard support are; Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Baptist Hospital in Tipton, Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, and Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System in Morristown. 

Late last week the Tennessee National Guard sent Guardsmen to Baptist Hospital in Memphis and Lafollette Healthcare in Campbell County to expand our COVID-19 support.

The Tennessee National Guard has also provided support personnel to Nashville’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Hospital Office to assist in the schools call center.

Since March 2020, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, there are more than 580 Soldiers and Airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations, and administrative support to health care providers.

This augmentation of National Guard staff to support hospitals is not impacting civilian health care roles but rather allowing health care professionals to work more effectively and efficiently.   

Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere from 250-700 Guardsmen have been actively supporting the testing and vaccination efforts across the state. This has resulted in Tennessee Guardsmen supporting the testing of more than 920,000 Tennesseans and the vaccination of over 1 million.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Tennessee National Guard is prepared and ready to support any request for assistance through TEMA.


Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Monday, announced Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives. “I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new Chief of Staff,” said Speaker Sexton. “I’ve known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,243. There are 16,915 new cases, as that total reaches 1,036,304 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 70,777, which is an increase of 669 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 6,551 cases, ... (click for more)

In Appreciation Of Rev. Paul McDaniel

Anyone who has had anything to do with politics or faith works in Chattanooga over the last 50 years knew personally or knew of the Reverend Paul McDaniel. I am no exception. He and I became friends over time and always embraced in genuine affection when we would cross paths. While I have no idea how he voted in each general election, he may have never voted for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Minding Your Manners

I was humored last week when I learned 5,400 doctors had written Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urging a facemask mandate. I’m betting such poppycock had about as much effect as the hundreds of opt-out notes now flooding our schools. After receiving my third vaccine dose at not yet the height of this abominable Delta variant surge, I want people to be more “COVID conscious” than ever ... (click for more)

UTC Football Preview: Nothing Secondary About Mocs' Secondary

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fifth installment in its 9-point season preview series moving outside to the boundary while keeping an eye in the slot. Starters Returning (5): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson, CaMiron Smith Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with ... (click for more)

"We Lost This Fight" - Hawks Talon GC Ends Season at the Bottom

To call the Atlanta Hawks Talon gaming club’s 2021 season a “struggle” is putting it lightly. For a team with one of the best rookies in the league, an established MVP candidate, and a double-double threat inside, coach Wesley Acuff ends this season searching for clues that can explain why his team floundered for most of the year. “I’m still going to be giving that more thought ... (click for more)


