Additional County Schools Shifting To Remote Learning Due To High COVID Numbers

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Additional county schools are shifting to remote learning due to high COVID numbers.

 

Officials said on Thursday that 1,145 students and 300 staff had active COVID cases.

 

School officials said, "The health and well-being of all Hamilton County students and staff has and will always be our highest priority.

We are monitoring the current wave of COVID-19 spreading across our community and schools. Current state law does not permit the entire school district to shift to remote learning outside of a declared state of emergency.  Waivers are submitted to the State Commissioner of Education on a school-by-school basis for consideration and approval for a school to pivot to remote instruction for a period of five calendar days. 

 

"Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following schools have shifted to remote learning:"

 

School

Dates

Battle Academy

1/21-1/25

Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts

1/21-1/25

East Brainerd Elementary School

1/21-1/25

Lookout Valley Middle High School

1/21-1/25

Wolftever Creek Elementary School

1/21-1/25

 

All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled. 

 

Each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

 

Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority. Therefore, our COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements. We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies.


January 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Yelling Waffle House Customer Asked To Leave; Woman Is Harassed By Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

January 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 20, 2022

Two employees of Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road told police a man became disorderly and yelled at the employees when an order was wrong. They just wanted the man to be removed and trespassed

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET M 104 ROBINHOOD TRAIL LOOKOUT MTN., 30750 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION

Opinion

My Family Is Afraid And So Am I, A Tale Of American Healthcare

Chattanooga Works

I was driving south on 153 back to East Brainerd and looking out at the mountains in the distance and the lake so calm now and thought to myself, Chattanooga is a good place to be and a good place to be in constant awe of the beauty that surrounds us. I am not native to Chattanooga, nor the south, but more and more I love it. There is another point that needs to be shared and

Chattanooga Works

I was driving south on 153 back to East Brainerd and looking out at the mountains in the distance and the lake so calm now and thought to myself, Chattanooga is a good place to be and a good place to be in constant awe of the beauty that surrounds us. I am not native to Chattanooga, nor the south, but more and more I love it. There is another point that needs to be shared and ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Grind Out SoCon Win At UNCG, 72-64

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women's basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)


