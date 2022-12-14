Police Blotter: Student Loses Mom's iPad At School; Someone Takes Off With Pizza Delivery Man's Vehicle

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she had lost her silver 9th Gen Apple iPad with a black case with red flowers pictured on the case. She said her son had taken the tablet to school, but did not return home with it. The woman's son told her he either misplaced it at school or someone had taken it out of his bag. The woman checked with the school's main office, but they had not located or received the iPad. The woman valued the iPad at $600. She was unable to provide police a serial number for the iPad. No suspect information is available.

Police were called to a disorder at the Chattanooga College, 248 Northgate Mall Dr. The caller told police a student's mother came into the college trying to intimidate a student about her daughter. Police then spoke with the owners of the college, who said they wanted to set an appointment with the mother to discuss her actions. They said they didn't want to trespass the mother at this time, but wanted police to be present when they spoke with her. Police spoke with the student, who said that she and another student were in a group chat with the mother's daughter, and the daughter kept asking them for questions on the test, but she did not give them to her. She said she believes this upset the daughter. She said while she was outside in the parking lot of the college, the mother came up to her door and attempted to pull on it. She said the mother then started cussing her out. She said she had to walk inside the college, due to the mother's behavior, and she just wanted to report the incident. Police then spoke to the second student in the group chat. She told police that the first student told her the mother had told the first student that "she was next," so she also wanted to report the incident. Police then spoke with the teacher, who said she was in the office when she noticed the mother walk by though the hall in a stern manner. She said the mother then waved her over in a classroom and told her, "You need to handle your class." The teacher said she believed the mother was saying it in a very aggressive way. The teacher also said she just wanted to report the incident. Police collected statements from everyone involved and informed the college owners they could call police to do a disorder prevention when they speak with the mother.

An employee at Buff City Soap, 2115 Gunbarrel Road, told police they believe that they accepted a counterfeit $100 bill unknowingly. She said a black female entered the store and brought up

approximately $38 worth of items for purchase. She said the woman gave the name of "Tayonna Reid" as a reward member, then handed the cashier an older $100 bill. She said the bill passed the pen test twice, but after the woman left the store, she began to doubt herself. The bill was taken to the bank that the company uses and a report was made on their end for a possible counterfeit bill. She said the investigation is still ongoing through their bank.

A man called police and said he wanted to retrieve some of his items from a home on Mark Twain Circle. Officers spoke with a woman at the home and she told them there was nothing left in the home was his. She told police the man continues to come by the home and has approached her at stores. She said she wanted to get a no contact order against him. Officers informed her she would have to go to courthouse and seek one, due to officers not being able to issue them.

Police observed two unidentified men and a man police knew walking down Rossville Avenue around 2:42 a.m. The group of men stopped and began shacking the street sign at the corner or Rossville Avenue and E. Main Street. The three men were eventually able to pry the sign post out of the ground. Police attempted to get out with the men, who took off running, dropping the sign on the sidewalk. Due to local nightlife businesses in the area closing, the men were able to slip into the crowd. Police began searching the area. Police were eventually able to locate the man they knew, who was carrying the removed street sign. Police detained the man and wrote a him a ticket for damaging City property.

A man told police a black S-10 pick-up truck followed him from the Bojangles on 23rd Street to the Taco Bell on Rossville Boulevard, with the driver asking him to get inside the truck. The man told

police he didn't know the person who was driving the truck, but the person was a transgender person wearing a wig. He said the truck continued traveling south on Rossville Boulevard when he stopped in the Taco Bell parking lot. The man just wanted a report completed on the incident.

Police were called to the Doubletree at 407 Chestnut Street for a recovered handgun that had been left behind by a guest. Police ran the serial number and the weapon was not listed as stolen. The guest presented his drivers license and gun carry permit and was given back his weapon.

A man on 14th Street told police someone was driving around his house and insulted him. He said the person also might have hit his father's car, but he did not want to make a report about that. He said he just wanted the person to go away, and he wanted a report about it.

A woman told police that she heard her neighbors on Bunch Street in a loud verbal disorder. She said she heard a woman screaming. Upon arrival of the possible incident location, police found the main door to the residence appeared to have been forced open at one point. Police also found the door to be unlocked. Police called out to anyone in the home to answer and police did not have a response. Due to the fact that someone might be hurt or having a medical emergency, police entered the residence and performed a well being check on any occupants that might be inside. Police

found no one.

A woman on Hooker Road told police she had borrowed her grandmother's vehicle and had parked the vehicle in front of her house. She said she went outside and noticed the vehicle was gone. She said she did not permit anyone else to drive the vehicle. Police spoke to the woman's grandmother on the phone. The grandmother said she also did not permit anyone else to drive the vehicle, but her granddaughter. The woman said she has all the keys to the vehicle and no one had permission to drive or take the vehicle. The grandmother said she desires prosecution. Police provided the woman with the case number, officers name and badge number. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The woman called police later with possible suspect information.

A woman told police she found a cell phone, hat and pocket knife in the parking lot at Grayce Bridal & Formal, 2130 Hamilton Place Blvd. She was unsure who it belonged to and called to turn it into the police. The phone was not able to be turned on when police received it. All items were turned into CPD Property.

A man told police he works for Dominos at 5730 Hwy. 58. He said that he went inside and left his vehicle, a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche, running and unlocked, outside. He said that when he returned back outside, his vehicle was gone. There is no suspect information. He said his vehicle had silver rims, a scratch by rear tire on passenger's side, a Nashville Predators front license plate, and had the Dominos sign on the roof when taken. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.