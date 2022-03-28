Georgia Has 50 More COVID Deaths And 977 More Cases
Monday, March 28, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 50 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,965.
There are 977 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,925,754 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 110,276, which is an increase of 146 since Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,473 cases, up 12; 126 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,250 cases; 114 deaths, up 2
Dade County: 2,571 cases, up 14; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,574 cases, up 12; 185 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,301 cases; 391 deaths