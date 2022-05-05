 Thursday, May 5, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Bill Lee Announces Key Cabinet Leadership Transitions

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointments of Deputy Governor Butch Eley to also serve as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Jim Bryson to serve as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A).

 

As Transportation Commissioner, Mr.

Eley will lead strategic infrastructure modernization to prepare the state for continued growth. He will continue to advise Lee as Deputy Governor and maintain an office in the State Capitol.

 

“As Tennessee experiences unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing record investments to modernize infrastructure and prepare our state for the future,” said Governor Lee. “Butch’s significant private sector experience and service as our chief financial officer make him well-positioned to lead the Department of Transportation during this critical time for Tennessee’s development.”

 

Governor Lee’s slate of strategic investments to prepare for the state’s growth, including $619 million to support major economic development projects and increase mobility in Tennessee’s fastest-growing counties, can be found here.

 

Mr. Bryson will succeed Mr. Eley as commissioner of Finance and Administration.

 

“Jim is a dedicated public servant who will bring valuable expertise to the Department of Finance and Administration,” said Governor Lee. “His vast experience in the private sector and state government will ensure Tennessee makes sound investments and continues our commitment to conservative fiscal management.”

 

Mr. Eley is currently serving as deputy governor and the commissioner of Finance and Administration. In his role as the state’s chief financial officer, Mr. Eley has developed multiple state budgets and works closely with legislative leaders of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) to oversee and allocate the influx of federal relief funds provided to Tennessee over the past two years. Mr. Eley previously served as Chief Operating Officer in the Governor’s office from January 2019 to May 2020, where he led the state’s first four-year strategic planning process. Prior to joining the Lee Administration, Mr. Eley was a founder and CEO of Infrastructure Corporation of America (ICA). Headquartered in Nashville, ICA was one of the nation’s leading infrastructure asset maintenance management companies with comprehensive asset management contracts throughout the country. Mr. Eley earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration at Belmont University.

 

Mr. Bryson is currently the deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Parks and Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Prior, he was the founder and president of 20/20 Research, Inc., a market research, consulting, project management and technology firm based in Nashville. He also served as a state senator in the Tennessee General Assembly from 2003 to 2007. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and master's of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

                         

Mr. Eley and Mr. Bryson will begin their new roles on June 15.


