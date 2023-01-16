Latest Headlines

K9 Dog Locates Drugs During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, January 16, 2023

Officer Shell and his partner, K9 Goose, were requested to assist the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Lake Road, inside Bradley County. K9 Goose assisted the deputies locate the presence of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia inside the stopped vehicle.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the parking lot of McKee Foods Corporation.

A lost license plate sticker was reported from the McKee Foods Corporation.

A traffic stop in the 8200 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license, possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also found to have a Collegedale warrant for driving on a revoked license and was booked on that as well.

A student from Southern Adventist University reported that their vehicle had been damaged while on campus.

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the county jail was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge.

Police received a complaint of a family asking for money on Walmart property and made contact with the individuals. They were advised that they were on private property and to cease their activities.

An individual called police to the Walmart to report that they had traveled with their friend from Michigan to Georgia to pick up their friend's child. They stated that while in Georgia their friend had kept them hostage for a brief period of time before traveling back through Tennessee. The individual, who was in good health and not in danger, was referred to the appropriate Georgia agency to file an report.

An officer was called to a Wellesley neighborhood home regarding a juvenile who had signed up for an app on their phone and had been receiving unwanted text messages.

An officer made contact with the driver of a broken-down vehicle in the 10600 block of Lee Highway who was found to have a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale for a previous drug possession charge. They were taken into custody and transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street for an expired license plate resulted in the driver’s arrest for 5th offense DUI and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Officers assisted two homeless individuals in the 9300 block of Lee Highway who advised that they were passing through on their way to Cleveland, Tennessee.

Police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of Tallant Road for a reported domestic disorder. One individual was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, and interference with emergency calls. 

Officers responded to a home in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive for a disorder between family members. The disorder was found to be verbal only and everyone involved agreed to separate for the remainder of the day.

An officer was dispatched to check the well-being of two individuals walking in the 10600 block of Lee Highway. They were found to have locked themselves out of their car and had already contacted help, which was on the way.

Police and the fire department were sent to a McKee Foods Corporation facility in the 10600 block of Apison Pike after security personnel heard propane tanks making a hissing noise. Everything checked out ok.

Police responded to an alarm at a business in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive. Upon arrival it was determined that an employee had accidentally entered the wrong number on the alarm panel.

Officers responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A parking lot crash between a parked car and a tractor trailer was reported at the Walmart.

Police responded to a crash at Four Corners. There were no injuries.

A Hills Parc apartment resident reported that their vehicle had been vandalized.

An individual was arrested at the Collegedale Walmart for possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and a warrant out of Meigs County.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash in the 8100 block of Apison Pike.

Police responded to the campus of Southern Adventist University for an individual who was highly intoxicated. 

A residential distress alarm was activated in the 9400 block of Leyland Drive. The resident advised that it was an accidental activation and that all was well.

A resident in the 8800 block of Apison Pike reported that their storage shed had been burglarized and that property valued at approximately $2,600 had been stolen.

A driver stopped in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway was charged with displaying the license plate from another car on their vehicle.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Walmart.

An officer was dispatched to the area of Sunny Lane and University Drive, in the South District, after receiving reports of gunshots. Contact with the shooters was made on their property, outside the city limits of Collegedale, and no violations were found.

A disagreement between neighbors in the College Park apartments brought an officer to the scene. The issue was resolved with the officer’s assistance.

Police responded to a disorder at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex and found it to be a verbal only disorder between siblings.

A business alarm was activated in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Officers located an unlocked door and checked the building. Everything checked out ok and the door was able to be secured.

An officer made contact with a homeless person on private property in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. The individual advised that they were only passing through.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Taco Bell.

An officer assisted with a disagreement between tenants at the College Park apartments.

